the EU takes another step towards its mandatory adoption

Palace things go slowly, but even so they end up being achieved. The European Union has already approved what can be described as a proposal to unify the chargers of all mobile devices around the USB-C connection. Only those smaller devices, such as smart watches, would be exempt. Only two weeks ago we already saw signs of that positioning.

The future of Lightning, getting shorter

This is a direct torpedo to the iPhone and its Lightning connection. Apple has always defended its proprietary connection and has opposed a standard arguing that room is needed to innovate, and limiting the possibilities to a single port puts ceilings on that innovation. There are recent signs that Lightning has improvements in the future, adapting its speeds to those of USB 3.0, so that Apple has not stopped its development.

But of course, this improvement of Lightning is not going to make much sense if in the end it cannot be present in the European Union. Here Apple has time as an ally, since this proposal from the European Union may not be effective until 2025. And in two and a half years, technology can change a lot, so much so that even Apple could play the game of selling an iPhone without ports to get around the law.

The next steps are to work on the final text and approve it in early 2023. From that moment, a two-year entry into force period would begin, time so that technology companies have time to prepare. There is time and a lot of bureaucracy, but there is less and less probability that this proposal will be annulled. We are going towards USB-C slowly but surely.