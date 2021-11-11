“The EU talks about walls again. And so it is bowing to the blackmail of Poland and Belarus”

LEONID SHCHEGLOV via Getty Images TOPSHOT – A picture taken on November 9, 2021 shows Poland’s security personnel behind a barbed wire fence at the Belarusian-Polish border where thousands of migrants gathered aiming to enter EU member Poland. – Poland and Belarus squared off on November 9 over thousands of migrants aiming to enter EU member Poland, with Warsaw saying the wave threatened the security of the entire bloc. Minsk warned against “provocations” on the border, where armed troops from both countries are deployed amid escalating tensions. Trapped between the rhetoric are thousands of people, many escaping war and poverty in the Middle East, trying to survive outdoors in squalid conditions as temperatures dip toward freezing. – Belarus OUT (Photo by Leonid Shcheglov / BELTA / AFP) / Belarus OUT (Photo by LEONID SHCHEGLOV / BELTA / AFP via Getty Images)

“If Charles Michel really meant what he said, he is demonstrating that he is bowing to Polish pressure, in violation of clearly established rules.” Thus Christopher Hein, professor of Immigration and Asylum Law and Policies at the Department of Political Sciences of the Luiss Guido Carli University, director of the Italian Refugee Council for 25 years, comments with HuffPost on the “ambiguous” words of the President of the European Council, which today it has reopened the debate on the financing of the walls by the Union. “Financing is possible according to the legal service of the European Council,” said Michel. “It is a decision that has to be taken by the European Commission. But we will see what the result of the debate will be ”.

Professor Hein, can the European Union really start funding walls and physical barriers at the border?

“From the point of view of the law, absolutely not. The construction of any wall on the EU border is illegal because it makes it impossible to submit a request for protection to a member state. Michel’s words are ambiguous. It is one thing for the European Union to help Poland to set up assistance centers along the border, another is to participate in push back operations, that is to say illegal push-backs at the border. This second hypothesis is very serious: the European Union must respect not only its own rules, but also those of the Geneva Convention on refugees: people who clearly intend to apply for international protection cannot be turned back to the border. It simply cannot be done, it is illegal ”.

Yet that’s what happens every day …

“Exactly, and it is a very serious fact. In the case of the Poland-Belarus crisis, I think it is necessary to distinguish between three different aspects. The first is that of rules: Poland has obligations as a member state of the European Union and under the International Refugee Convention. Beyond the political issues and relations with Lukashenko, we cannot forget that we still have rules in the European Union, and the rules say that pushing back from the border to Belarus is illegal. We must make it clear, as the European Union and as member countries, that Poland is violating international and European obligations signed by Poland itself. You cannot push back to a clearly unsafe country, such as Belarus, Syrian refugees, Afghans, Iraqis and so on. If a person shows up at the border and asks for protection, there is a procedure to follow. This is what the rules say ”.

What are the second and third aspects?

“The second is the humanitarian one. These people are in a desperate situation and Poland does not allow international organizations such as UNHCR or NGOs to arrive in that area, effectively banning the access of humanitarian aid. This is also unacceptable. We know that there have already been deaths and that the situation will only get worse with the arrival of winter. Nobody should escape the humanitarian question, neither Belarus nor Poland, which is a weighty state of the EU.

The third aspect is the political one. Certainly there is a willingness on the part of Belarus to press on the European Union, a move that we have already seen with Recep Tayyip Erdoğan’s Turkey and before that with Muammar Gaddafi’s Libya: unfortunately, this is nothing new. But this is not a good reason to ignore the reasons that push these people to desperately seek asylum in a country of the European Union. Most of these migrants come from Syria, Afghanistan, Iraq; it is not a migratory flow for economic reasons, it is a flow mainly of refugees. We know that among the people who have been blocked at the Belarusian border since mid-August are Afghan women with children. Where is the coherence of the European Union, which tears its clothes for the rights of Afghan women, and then pushes them back at the border? “

From the point of view of numbers, is this “invasion” alarm justifiable?

“The people who currently find themselves in this situation within the Belarusian territory are no more than 10-15 thousand. For the European Union, if Poland really wanted to cooperate and ask for help, that would be an easily manageable number with a redeployment. Warsaw exploits the crisis to take revenge on EU sanctions – or threats of sanctions – for the judicial system and violations of the rule of law.

We are facing an important member country – the fifth most populous in the EU – which uses migrants as a weapon of threat and revenge. What we have seen from Turkey and from Libya in the past is now being done openly by a Member State.

The European Commission must be very clear: the idea of ​​erecting an iron curtain on the border between Poland and Belarus was formally rejected three weeks ago by the European Council, one cannot waver in the face of Polish pressure. The European Union cannot start funding walls and barbed wire around its external borders. Here we are talking about building a wall to block people who intend to ask for international protection: this is also an illegal act. The law cannot be questioned for a few thousand people who are there at the border. We are slipping into an ever deeper legal swamp ”.

What does it mean, for the EU, to slip into this juridical swamp?

“The more we move away from the legal and humanitarian aspects, the more we end up strengthening the parties that exploit the crisis for political reasons. The law should also be a beacon for orienting on political issues, but the European Union is losing this beacon. The EU is a fantastic consortium of states based on rules: if we lose this, we lose the heart of the European project. It is a question that goes beyond the denied rights of refugees, it has to do with the very nature of the Union. From this point of view, even the position of the President of the Commission Ursula von der Leyen is excessively soft: she places too much emphasis on political considerations, rather than on the need to respect the law ”.

Meanwhile, aboard the Ocean Viking, there are 306 castaways including 9 children: with waves two meters high, they are still waiting for a safe harbor …

“For more than a year now we have had the European Commission’s proposal on the so-called new Migration and Asylum Pact on our desks: in all this time, there has been no real progress in the negotiations. For me this Pact is, in many respects, decidedly insufficient, but if nothing else it would be a tool to give more precise answers, for example, on the redistribution of those arriving in an Italian port. We still don’t have a rule on this and every time we have to negotiate. The stalemate is clearly due to political issues, from the formation of the new German government to the race towards the French presidential elections, but the result is that all issues remain unresolved, both in the central Mediterranean and in the Aegean and in the Balkan route between Croatia and Bosnia “.

Even then, Brussels seems to be turning away …

“On the border between Croatia – an EU member state – and Bosnia – a state that would like to join us – we are witnessing continuous violations of international law. More precise monitoring is needed, also by EU institutions, of what happens every day and every night along that border. People are being beaten, we are talking about open violence. What worries me, even in the case of Poland, is that we see war scenes. Warsaw has sent 15,000 soldiers to the border with Belarus, as if there was an army to deal with and not asylum seekers. It is physiological that there is a certain movement from Afghanistan, after the takeover of the Taliban: the whole world is talking about Afghan women; then when they reach the border, we send them back. What is hypocrisy, if not this?

The old argument of not creating a pull factor that can appeal to more people still persists, when it has been shown in a thousand ways that this theory is far from reality. If the EU deludes itself, in a context of crises spread from the Middle East to Africa, of discouraging migrants by abdicating the rules, it must be aware that in this way it is abdicating what has hitherto held it together. There is also a question of international credibility: with what face can the European Union ask countries like Pakistan and Iran, or in Africa Uganda and others, to keep their borders open when refugees from Neighboring countries, when does the EU itself reject people like this? “