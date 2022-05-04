The EU wants the NFC of the iPhone not to be exclusive to Apple Pay. Apple says it’s a bad idea

The European Union announced yesterday that it has sent a statement of objections to Apple about the use of the NFC chip in the iPhone. According to the institution, the fact that only the operating system can access this component to make contactless payments affects third-party applications.

A security issue in a very important component

Let’s remember that the NFC (Near Field Communication) chip is what allows us to pay with the iPhone through Apple Pay, show customer cards in certain establishments or use our iPhone as a substitute for car or house keys. A chip through which really important information passes and very susceptible to wanting to be compromised.

The European Union has communicated, however, that its preliminary view of the matter is that Apple has abused its dominant position in the market for digital wallets, by making the NFC chip of our iPhone only accessible by the operating system. Yes ok it remains to be seen if Apple has a dominant position with its market sharethe Union affirms that the maneuver has sought to increase the adoption of Apple Pay.

“Apple Pay sets industry-leading standards for privacy and security.”

Let’s keep in mind that these preliminary inquiries do not necessarily mean that the European Union will proceed with the case. For now, the institution is awaiting Apple’s response, which has been published in various media (via 9to5mac):

“We’ve designed Apple Pay to provide an easy and secure way for users to digitally present their existing payment cards and for banks and other financial institutions to offer contactless payments to their customers. Apple Pay is just one of many options available.” for European consumers to make payments, and has ensured equal access to NFC while setting industry-leading standards for privacy and security.”

The European Union wants any app to be able to access the iPhone’s NFC. He also wants us to be able to install any app without going through the App Store. The combination is really dangerous. – David Bernal Raspall (@david_br8) April 29, 2022

The truth is that at a time when the European Union, on the other hand, wants to force the ability to install any application from outside the App Store, the situation is delicate. On the one hand, we are dealing with a chip that handles very sensitive information, for which Apple has a series of safeguards, including the review of applications that access the App Store that are not allowed full access to the private API. of the NFC chip. To get the European Union force to be able to install apps from any source and allow NFC access to applicationsthe combination becomes potentially risky.

In any case, one definitive resolution of this situation may take several years. A resolution to a complaint that, as collected in Bloomberg, has been filed, among others, by PayPal. We will see how the situation evolves.