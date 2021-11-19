The EU wants to set the Green pass deadline to avoid chaos and encourage the third dose

The European Commission wants a “coordinated approach” between EU countries on the expiry of the Green pass for vaccinated people. The digital certificate issued after injection, according to EU rules, is not subject to any time limit. But the expiration dates for the Green pass already imposed by some countries, such as France, and being examined by other governments, starting with the Italian one, convinced Brussels to react to avoid that, in the absence of an EU rule, it goes towards balkanization of the vaccination certificate.

The urgency to put a limit date on the effectiveness of the Green pass is imposed by the need to make the third dose. “The data that are emerging – he said yesterday Marco Cavaleri, head of the vaccination strategy of the European Medicines Agency (EMA) – confirm that the booster doses, sooner or later, will be administered to the majority of the population to restore the protection we witnessed immediately after the first vaccination “. The authoritative expert’s statement should not be confused with an admission of vaccine ineffectiveness. Indeed, it is exactly the opposite.

“The protection” offered by the vaccine from Covid, explained Cavaleri, “does not disappear from one moment to the next, there is a continuum in the decline in protection, but this remains relevant over time”. “The protection from severe forms of the disease is maintained for a longer period of time and in general is still remarkable in the majority of the population”, added the representative of the EMA. “The booster doses should restore the initial protection after primary vaccination, including that from infections (with or without symptoms, ed) in order to reduce the spread of the virus”.

The scientific arguments in favor of the third dose have already convinced France to set the expiration date of 15 December for the Green pass for citizens over 65. An incentive to go as soon as possible to make the necessary call to secure the belt more vulnerable population before the Christmas holidays. Lithuania has instead opted for an expiration date after seven months from the second dose (or from the Johnson & Johnson single-dose vaccine), leaving however two alternatives to obtain an extension of the pass necessary to move to many places and travel. Lithuanians will be able to choose whether to take the third dose (or the second with Johnson & Johnson) or undergo an antibody test. Any ascertained presence of a sufficient number of antibodies to avoid infection allows the extension of the Green pass for sixty days. In Italy it has not yet been decided, but according to rumors the government is thinking of limiting the digital certificate to a duration of six to nine months from the last injection.

The leaks forward by the member states on the expiry of the Green pass and on the third dose put Brussels officials in agitation, aware of the potential damage of the rules that differ from country to country. “We firmly believe that it is important to have a coordinated approach on this issue” therefore “the Commission is considering all the options available to ensure coordination”, he revealed yesterday afternoon. Ana Gallego Torres, Director General of the Justice and Consumers DG of the European Commission, during a hearing in the European Parliament. “Certainly – added the senior EU official – we do not want to see a wide range of divergent approaches, which could threaten the EU digital Covid certificate system”, better known in Italy as the Green pass, “on which we have invested a lot of time and money “.

The hypotheses on the ground are various. The online newspaper Euractiv, citing anonymous EU sources, reported that the Commission would be ready to insert an expiration date of one year from the second dose. Director Gallego, questioned by an MEP about the indiscretion, preferred not to comment. The official, however, specified that certainly “the validity of the vaccination certificate is a subject linked to the administration of booster doses”. A campaign to encourage the administration of the vaccine ‘booster’ seems increasingly urgent in the eyes of EU officials, especially in light of the latest epidemiological risk map presented yesterday afternoon by the European Center for the prevention and control of diseases, in which Sardinia is the last region of Europe to remain in the green zone.

Finally, Gallego reminded us of the distinction between “the use of the certificate in the context of freedom of movement”, or for travel from one Member State to another, “and domestic use”, such as restrictions on entry of bars and restaurants indoors. “The decisions on the domestic use of the certificate – said the senior EU official – fall within the competence of the Member States”. However, with an EU-wide expiration date for vaccination passes, governments are unlikely to decide that certificates issued after the second dose can continue to be valid for internal use. This would entail not only a greater epidemiological risk, but also the danger of finding oneself isolated in Europe due to possible restrictions that at that point other governments would impose on the country too permissive on the third dose.