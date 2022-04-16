The Euphoria actress who was in The Handmaid’s Tale and you forgot

There is no doubt that euphoria It is one of the best series that came out of HBO in the last moment. Created by Sam Levinsonthis fiction starring Zendaya (the youngest winner of a Emmy for what was done as rue in this show) focuses on a group of high school students and how they go through a stage as complex as that of sexual awakening and the definition of their identities.

Among its large cast, there are artists such as Jacob Elordi and Alexa Demias well as an actress who long before becoming a star of euphoriaHe was in The Handmaid’s Tale. She is one of the actresses who had the greatest presence in the second season and who became not only one of the most important characters but also a talent that confirmed that attention must be paid to her in her future projects.

We are talking about sydney sweeneyactress who we also saw in 2021 in a great production of hbo max What The White Lotus. The actress who gave life to Cassie in euphoria He had his first big role in The Handmaid’s Talewhen he was part of the first and second seasons of the show headed by elizabeth moss. As it happened with several of the female characters in the series, the future of her character was not very encouraging.

In The Handmaid’s Tale, Sweeney was in charge of interpreting eden spencer. With a great devotion for the word of God, she was one of the people within Gilead who bought 100% the message of the authorities and decided to align his life to that of the religion that ruled the city. That’s how she ended up married to Nickthe driver of fred waterfordto whom she presented herself as a procreation tool willing to fulfill the role that women had in that city: to be reproductive devices.

+Eden’s tragic end in The Handmaid’s Tale

As stated above, the end for Eden it was not the best of all. It is that she, towards the second episode of the second season, she knew her tragic fate, being punished by the authorities of Gilead. After realizing that Nick he did not want to maintain any type of relationship with her because she was a minor (she was barely 15 years old), he began to notice other men. So she met isaac, a young man with whom she fell in love and with whom she wanted to elope, and with whom she was sentenced to death for adultery. How did her life end? She tragically drowned in a pool, in one of the most shocking sequences of the show.