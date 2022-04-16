The Euphoria actress who was in The Handmaid’s Tale and you forgot

Curiosities

The HBO series launched its second season earlier this year. Zendaya and the entire cast will only return for a third season in a few years.

©IMDBEuphoria was released in 2019.

There is no doubt that euphoria It’s one of the best series to come out of HBO at the last moment. Created by Sam Levinsonthis fiction starring Zendaya (the youngest winner of a Emmys for what has been done street in this show) focuses on a group of high school students and how they go through such a complex stage as that of sexual awakening and defining their identities.

Among its wide cast are artists such as Jacob Elordi and Alexa Demias well as an actress who long before becoming a star of euphoriahe was in The Handmaid’s Tale. She is one of the actresses who had the greatest presence in the second season and who became not only one of the most important characters but also a talent that confirmed that it was necessary to pay attention to her in future projects. .

We are talking about sydney sweeneyactress who we also saw in 2021 in a super production of hbo-max What The White Lotus. The actress who gave life to Cassie in euphoria He had his first major role in The Handmaid’s Talewhile he was part of the first and second seasons of the show directed by elizabeth moss. As has happened with several of the series’ female characters, her character’s future was not very encouraging.

In The Handmaid’s Tale, Sweeney took care of the interpretation eden spencer. With great devotion to the word of God, he was one of the people inside Gilead who 100% bought the message from the authorities and decided to align his life with that of the religion that ruled the city. That’s how she got married pseudothe driver of Fred Waterfordto whom she presented herself as a tool of procreation eager to fulfill the role that women had in this city: to be devices of reproduction.

+ Eden’s tragic end in The Handmaid’s Tale

As indicated above, the end of Eden it was not the best of all. It is that, around the second episode of the second season, she met her tragic fate, being punished by the authorities of Gilead. After realizing that pseudo he didn’t want to have any type of relationship with her because she was underage (she was barely 15), he started noticing other men. This is how he met isaac, a young man she fell in love with and wanted to run away from, and with whom she was sentenced to death for adultery. How did his life end? Tragically drowned in a swimming pool, in one of the series’ most shocking sequences.

