The Euphoria actress who will star in the prequel to The Hunger Games

A figure from the HBO series joins Tom Blyth and Rachel Zegler in the new Lionsgate film. Find out who he is and what role he will play in the film!

It was exactly 12 years ago when it was first released in theaters The Hunger Games. Inspired by the homonymous novel by SuzanneCollins, Gary Ross directed this film where science fiction and action are protagonists. The phenomenon lasted for three more films and, now, the story will be taken up again with a prequel that little by little finds its cast. This Wednesday it was confirmed that the new addition is nothing less than an actress from euphoria.

In the first film, Jennifer Lawrence, Josh Hutcherson, Elizabeth Banks, Liam Hemsworth and Woody Harrelson were in charge of leading the cast. However, the story will now be different and their central roles will also change. Is about The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakesthe prequel that already confirmed the presence of Tom Blyth and Rachel Zegler. Under the direction of Francis Lawrencea new figure joined the cast!

We talk about Hunter Shafferthe actress who rose to fame in 2019 thanks to her leading role in euphoria, the HBO series where he brought Jules Vaughn to life. This time his role will be very different, since he will play Tiger Snowthe cousin and confidant of Coriolanus that will accompany you in each of your decisions. Is that the story begins just before he becomes the president of panema.

At 18 years old, Coriolanus Snow is his family’s last hope. As the annual Hunger Games draws near, he is assigned to mentor Lucy Gray Baird, the tribute girl from District 12. It is then that she decides to turn the odds in her favor. All this will take place under the script of Michael Lesliebuilding on previous work by Suzanne Collins and Michael Arndt and drawing inspiration from the author’s best-selling novel.

The production will run in the hands of Nina Jacobson, Brad Simpson and its own director, Francis Lawrence. Likewise, Suzanne Collins will once again support the adaptation of this saga as executive producer, accompanied by Tim Palen and Jim Miller. Laurel Marsden, Josh Andres Rivera, Ashley Liao, Mackenzie Lansing, and Knox Gibson They are just some of the figures that complete the cast in secondary roles.