The euro collapses and is trading close to parity with the dollar | AlMomento.Net

MADRID.- The euro tumbled against the dollar on Monday, bringing currencies once again closer to parity, as the eurozone faces a reduction in Russian gas supplies.

At the same time, stock markets and oil prices tumbled amid rising inflation, fears of a recession and a fresh outbreak of covid in Shanghai that stoked fears of another lockdown in China’s biggest city.

Around 1200 GMT, the euro fell one percent to $1.0083, as a planned reduction in gas supplies added to concerns of high inflation in the eurozone.

The euro had already slipped below $1.01 on Friday, to a nearly 20-year low of $1.0072, on growing fears of a recession for the eurozone as global inflation reaches record levels. high in decades due to rising energy prices.

Europe’s single currency is also suffering as the Federal Reserve raises US interest rates more aggressively than the European Central Bank, traders said.

After rallying above $1.01, the euro once again headed towards parity in Monday’s trading.

This followed Russian energy giant Gazprom’s decision to begin 10 days of maintenance on its Nord Stream 1 pipeline, with Germany and other European countries anxiously watching whether the gas comes back online.

The annual work on the gas link was scheduled well in advance.

But the fear is that, with relations between Russia and the West at their lowest point in years due to the Ukraine invasion, Gazprom could seize the opportunity to simply turn off the valves.

“In Europe, inflation is not the only thing that is weighing on sentiment,” said Fawad Razaqzada, a market analyst at City Index.

“Concerns about energy security are also affecting risk sentiment… There are concerns that Russia will refuse to restore supply.”

The euro later on Monday recovered slightly to $1.0093.

bags fall

On the equity front, European stocks were in the red after heavy losses in most major Asian markets, while Wall Street indices opened the week on a cautious note, starting Monday’s session lower ahead of a report. key inflation and earnings news, and as Twitter’s legal battle with Elon Musk begins.

Investors remain nervous about the US and global economic outlook as new strains of Covid threaten to trigger further lockdowns in Asia, and as they brace for the onslaught of corporate earnings reports for the quarter.

With the Federal Reserve aggressively raising interest rates to cool the highest inflation in more than 40 years, all eyes will be on Wednesday’s consumer price index data for signs of some relief.

Surprisingly strong jobs data for June released on Friday offered a picture of a robust economy potentially able to weather higher borrowing costs, as well as a slight easing in wage pressures.

But the war in Ukraine and covid remain question marks, and stocks have been falling for weeks.

“There are a lot of things to deal with right now. And of course the market doesn’t like uncertainty,” said Maris Ogg of Tower Bridge Advisors.

“So it’s nice to have a bounce here and there, but it doesn’t look like the long-term trend has changed,” Ogg told AFP.

About 20 minutes into the trading session, the Dow Jones industrial average had fallen 0.6 percent to 31,162.32.

The broad-based S&P 500 fell 1.2 percent to 3,852.12, while the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index fell 2.1 percent to 11,395.27, after five days of steady gains the week. pass.

Twitter fell 7.5 percent after news that Musk called off his deal, and media reports said the company hired prominent New York law firm Wachtell, Lipton, Rosen & Katz to fight his decision.

Investors were also watching the steps of US President Joe Biden, who was considering removing some of the tariffs on hundreds of billions of dollars worth of Chinese goods imposed by his predecessor, Donald Trump.

Fears about China’s growth

The prospect of another lockdown sparked a sell-off in shares in Hong Kong and Shanghai on Monday.

Chinese tech companies took a beating after authorities fined giant Tencent and Alibaba for failing to properly report on previous deals.

Hong Kong-listed casino operators were also down sharply after officials in Macau embarked on a week-long lockdown to curb its worst coronavirus outbreak.

There were also losses in Sydney, Seoul, Taipei, Manila, Mumbai, Jakarta and Wellington.

However, Tokyo rose as investors welcomed Japan’s ruling bloc that secured a strong victory in Sunday’s upper house elections, held days after the assassination of former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.

The result should provide some stability to the government, while there were also hopes for a cabinet reshuffle and economic stimulus.

Shanghai recorded more than 120 virus cases over the weekend, having seen the first of the highly contagious BA.5 Omicron strain, forcing authorities to launch another mass test.

With China obsessed with its zero-Covid strategy to eradicate the disease, there is growing concern that authorities will return to another painful lockdown, as Shanghai residents only emerged from a two-month lockdown in June.

Meanwhile, new infections have been discovered in other parts of the country, including Beijing.

This week’s data will provide a further update on the economic impact of those measures, as well as similar tight controls in Beijing.