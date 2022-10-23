The euro-dollar exchange rate puts Cuba on a knife edge

It has surprised many that, in the midst of the worst currency devaluation —inflation— suffered by the United States in decades, the dollar and position itself stronger than ever in the international market.

And it is that the recent increases in interest rates by the Federal Reserve (FED), have made it more appealing to buy US bonds and deposit money in the US, which has caused many investors, companies and countries, have reduced their holdings of other currencies to position themselves in green currencythus driving an extraordinary demand for dollars globally, shooting up its price.

Meanwhile, the euro has collapsed due to the fact that the European Central Bank (ECB) is delaying its rate hikes, trusting that European inflation has a lower monetary component than that of the United States, and also, trying not to cool down credit too much, the post-Covid economic recovery has been weaker on that continent.

This weakness in the euro could become more acute if the ECB continues to finance zombie countries – mainly Spain and Italy – by buying public debt from them, while dumping the much stronger German and Dutch securities, thus weakening the composition of their reserves, which would undermine confidence. in the European currency in the medium and long term.

Nor should the influence of the Bundesbank (Germany) within the ECB be underestimated, pressing to keep the euro weak to relieve the very powerful German export sector, now harassed by the energy bill.

From the above, it can be expected that the strength of the dollar against the euro is not a one-time eventbut a situation that will continue for some time.

The effects on Cuba

Due to the conflict that Castroism maintains with Washington, A large part of Cuban exports are charged in euros, although many of the imports are paid in dollars. Consequently, the current euro/dollar exchange rate negatively affects the island’s purchasing power, making its trade balance more deficient.

The revaluation of the dollar against the euro (16% this year), translated into reality, means that Cuba will need to export more to maintain the current deficient level of importswhich is already incapable of sustaining a minimally adequate consumption of food and medicine, boosting national production, or even patching up thermoelectric plants.

Since the country is at its production possibility frontier, if it wants to increase its exports, must accumulate productive factors and technologyfor which it needs resources that could only be made available through foreign investment or external borrowing.

But the external debt does not escape the effects of the euro/dollar exchange rate. Although in nominal terms it remained stable (although it can be presumed that it has actually grown) its weight increases along with the value of the dollar. Is this the reason why the Government is giving up entire hotels and even keys to foreign companies? Could this be the reason why the Sherritt mining company will be paid in kind and not in cash? Are they mortgaging the country as collateral (guarantee) for new debts from Castroism?

A strong dollar complicates the relationship with the North American market, which is practically unidirectional, since Cuba buys much more there than it sells. Until August, almost 34 million dollars had been imported from the US. Of them, 26 million in chicken and the rest in cars, bulldozers, beer or shampoo. Significantly, the Cuban government did not spend a single dollar on medicines.

The vital and unavoidable —due to the absence of alternative proteins— North American chicken imports, only between August and September, due to the combined —weighted— effect of the increase in the price of chicken (15%) and the accumulated devaluation of the euro (16%) , have become more expensive, approximately 20% month-on-month, a very strong blow to the Castros’ pockets that will hurt the stomach of Cubans.

With the external debt rising in value and difficulties in obtaining new credits, and with a diminishing production that makes it impossible for it to export more to sustain the rising cost of imports, it is doubtful that the Cuban government will be able, even in the short term, to sustain the already very poor standard of living of the people. The misery on the Island could escalate very quickly.

The slowness and impotence to solve the electricity generation problem —its greatest political threat— and the nonsense shown when trying to extract dollars from the exchange market, show that Castroism is without currencies, desperate, walks on the edge of the knife. One push and the increasingly irreverent Cuban people could get out of control. A strong dollar, combined with the looming global economic recession, could be that boost.