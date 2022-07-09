The euro falls below 1.01 dollars, it is the first time since 2002

The fall of the euro accelerated this Friday and the single European currency fell below 1.01 dollars for the first time since the end of 2002, weighed down by the concern generated by the economy of the Old Continent.

By 08:35 GMT, the euro was down 0.49% at $1.0110, having dropped to 1.0072 a bit earlier, approaching parity.

“Natural gas is going to drive the euro below parity, whatever the reaction of the European Central Bank (ECB),” estimated Derek Halpenny, an analyst at MUFG.

Due to problems with the Russian exports, gas prices soared on Thursday, reaching levels not seen since March and the invasion of Ukraine

The prospect of a gas shortage in the euro zone prompts traders to move away from the single European currency.

And to avoid a blow to economic activity that this would represent, the ECB doubts for the moment raise your interest rates too quickly, despite inflation.

In addition, the risk of an “interest rate divergence” between euro zone countries prompts the ECB to be cautious, said Matthew Ryan, an analyst at Ebury.

“The euro will continue to approach parity unless the ECB adopts a shock measure, such as a 0.50 percentage point hike” in its main interest rate, estimated Ipek Ozkardeskaya, an analyst at SwissQuote.