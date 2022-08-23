The euro falls below the dollar again due to fear of a recession in the EU | Economy

Euro bills. ANTONIO BRONIC (Reuters)

The return of fears of recession in the eurozone is once again putting pressure on the single currency. This Monday morning, the euro fell below the dollar again, after losing parity with the greenback last July for the first time in twenty years. It has, yes, for a very short period of time. Investors fear that the rise in energy prices in Europe will jeopardize business activity in the region and thus weaken the market in the Old Continent. On the other hand, the dollar continues to strengthen pending the meeting of the Federal Reserve that will take place this Thursday in Jackson Hole, where it will give clues about the roadmap of its monetary policy to curb inflation. The European currency has depreciated 12% against the dollar so far this year.

The bad news in Europe has also come with gas prices, which have skyrocketed after Russia announced the three-day closure of the Nord Stream 1 gas pipeline by the end of August due to maintenance work. This channel is key to the supply of gas in central Europe and its stoppage further stresses the fuel market at a time that is already delicate due to the war in Ukraine. In fact, futures contracts for September delivery on the Dutch market have reached 290 euros per megawatt hour. In just over a month, prices have increased by 213%.

Due to its strong dependence on Russia for energy, the European market continues to appear more fragile in the eyes of stock market operators, who prefer to move their chips into US assets. “High energy prices depress the European economy, but not the US economy, which is currently a net exporter of energy,” says Son Airto Vienola, CEO of Arex Markets. Juan José Fernández Figueres, director of analysis at Link Securities, that stresses that Russia continues to use gas as a weapon to pressure the West not to continue supporting Ukraine with weapons. “It is not known how far he will want to go. There have already been companies in Europe that are stopping production because energy costs do not allow them to be profitable,” he adds..

The shock energy concerns Germany above all, one of the countries most exposed to interruptions in the supply of Russian gas. The president of the Bundesbank, Joachim Nagel, has warned this weekend that the country’s economy may suffer a recession during the winter if the energy crisis continues to deepen.

The war between Russia and Ukraine continues to hamper the economic prospects of the euro zone, doomed to a potential deterioration in the medium term due to the increase in business mistrust and the high indebtedness of peripheral countries. “Even if the inflation data relaxes, which we believe, the euro will not be able to be a stronger currency again until some relevant event takes place around the war,” says Jorge Labarta, founding partner of the Quant consultancy.

The dollar rises on the aggressiveness of the Fed

While the euro retreats, the dollar reaches new highs due to the possible maintenance of an aggressive stance by the US central bank on its monetary policy. After the US labor market showed great strength in July – the unemployment rate has fallen to 3.5%, the pre-pandemic level – investors were confident that the Federal Reserve was already going to start lifting its foot Of the accelerator. “Many were betting on a rise of 50 basis points instead of 75 in September. However, the comments made by the institution’s bankers in recent days suggest that the increase in the price of money will continue to accelerate, believing that inflation is not yet fully controlled”, adds Figueres.

The US central bank has raised interest rates by 225 basis points since March, but the spotlight will turn to President Jerome Powell’s speech on Friday in Jackson Hole, where the Federal Reserve is expected to give possible answers on how far US interest rates could go and how long they will have to remain at elevated levels to bring inflation back under control.

Stock Market Cuts

The fear of the economic slowdown pushes the stock markets back, which after benefiting from a summer rebound are already discounting one more tone hawkish (more prone to a restrictive monetary policy) by central banks. The Ibex 35 has yielded 0.64% and has been below 8,300 points, with IAG, ACS and BBVA among the most affected values. Together with the British Ftse, which has lost 0.21%, the Spanish selective is the one that has best withstood the rain of sales that has affected the markets of the Old Continent at the beginning of this week. The Italian Ftse Mib and the French Cac have dropped 1.64% and 1.8% respectively, while the German Dax has deepened its fall to 2.33%.

Wall Street has also been dyed red: at the close of the European markets, the Dow Jones and the S&P 500 were down around 1.5% and the Nasdaq Composite more than 2%. Hopes of a dovish turn by the Fed and strong quarterly earnings helped the S&P 500, the benchmark for global markets, rally 14% from its mid-June lows after a rocky start to the year. But the uncertainty of a hot autumn has once again rattled the nerves of investors, who are concerned both about the rise in prices and about the maneuvers of central banks to appease them.