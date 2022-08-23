The euro falls below the dollar: what is the impact? | Others

The euro has fallen below the dollar, sinking to its lowest level in 20 years and ending a one-to-one exchange rate with the US currency.

It is a psychological barrier in the markets. But psychology matters, and the euro’s fall underscores the foreboding in the 19 European countries that use the currency as they grapple with an energy crisis caused by Russia’s war in Ukraine.

Next, we explain why the fall of the euro occurs and what impact it could have:

WHAT DOES THE PARITY BETWEEN THE EURO AND THE DOLLAR MEAN?

It means that European and US currencies are worth the same. Although constantly changing, this week the euro has fallen to just below the value of 1 dollar.

A currency’s exchange rate can be a verdict on economic prospects, and Europe’s have faded. Expectations that the economy would rebound after overcoming the covid-19 pandemic have been replaced by predictions of a recession.

The blame lies, above all, with high energy prices and record inflation. Europe relies much more on Russian oil and natural gas than it does on the United States to keep industry running and generate electricity. Fears that the war in Ukraine will cause a loss of Russian oil on world markets have pushed up oil prices. And Russia has cut natural gas supplies to the European Union, which EU leaders called retaliation for sanctions and arms supplies to Ukraine.

Energy prices have pushed euro zone inflation to a record 8.9% in July, making everything from food to utility bills more expensive. They have also raised fears that governments will have to ration natural gas for industries such as steel, glass and agriculture if Russia continues to reduce or completely shut off gas taps.

The sense of doom was heightened when Russia cut flows through the Nord Stream 1 pipeline to Germany to 20% capacity and said it would shut it down for three days next week to perform “routine maintenance” on a compression station.

Natural gas prices on the European benchmark TTF have soared to record highs amid dwindling supplies, fears of further outages and strong demand.

“If you think the euro at par is cheap, think again,” Robin Brooks, chief economist at the Institute of International Finance banking group, tweeted yesterday. “German manufacturing lost access to cheap Russian energy and thus its competitive advantage.”

“A global recession is coming,” he said in a second tweet.

WHEN WAS THE LAST TIME THE EURO CAME EQUAL TO THE DOLLAR?

The last time the euro traded below $1 was on July 15, 2002.

The European currency reached its all-time high of $1.18 shortly after it was launched on January 1, 1999, but then began a long slide, breaking the $1 mark in February 2000 and reaching an all-time low of 82.30 cents in October. in 2000. In 2002 it broke through parity, as large trade deficits and Wall Street accounting scandals weighed on the dollar.

Then as now, what appears to be a euro story is also in many ways a dollar story. This is because the US dollar remains the world’s dominant currency for trade and central bank reserves. And the dollar has hit 20-year highs against the currencies of its major trading partners, not just the euro.

The dollar also benefits from its status as a safe haven for investors in times of uncertainty.

WHY IS THE EURO FALLING?

Many analysts attribute the euro’s slide to expectations of a rapid interest rate hike by the US Federal Reserve to combat inflation, which is at a 40-year high.

When the Federal Reserve raises interest rates, the rates on interest-bearing investments tend to rise as well. If the Federal Reserve raises rates more than the European Central Bank, the higher interest yields will attract money from euro investors to dollar-denominated investments. Those investors will have to sell euros and buy dollars to acquire those shares. This causes the euro to go down and the dollar to go up.

Last month, the ECB raised interest rates for the first time in 11 years by half a percentage point more than expected. It is expected to add another rise in September. But if the economy sinks into recession, that could stop the ECB’s series of rate hikes.

Meanwhile, the US economy looks more robust, which means the Federal Reserve could continue to tighten monetary policy and widen the rate spread.

WHO WINS?

American tourists in Europe will find hotel and restaurant bills and tickets cheaper. The weaker euro could make European export products more price competitive in the United States. The United States and the EU are important trading partners, so the change in the exchange rate will be noticeable.

In the United States, a stronger dollar means lower prices on imported goods – from cars and computers to toys and medical equipment – which could help moderate inflation.

WHO LOSES?

American companies that do a lot of business in Europe will see revenues from those businesses shrink when and if they bring those profits back to the United States. If the profits in euros stay in Europe to cover the costs there, the exchange rate becomes less of an issue.

One of the main concerns of the United States is that a stronger dollar makes American-made products more expensive in foreign markets, widening the trade deficit and reducing economic output, while giving foreign products a price advantage in the United States. Joined.

A weaker euro could be a headache for the European Central Bank because it could mean higher prices for imported goods, particularly oil, which is priced in dollars. The ECB is already being pulled in different directions: It is raising interest rates, the usual medicine for inflation, but higher rates can also slow economic growth.