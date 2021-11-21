The euro Swiss franc on the last trading day of the week moved to 1.0481 down by 0.41% compared to the previous session. Since the beginning of the year, the exchange has marked the low at 1.0448 and the high at 1.1152. What predictions can be made from now on? Let’s clear the field immediately, reporting the conclusions reached by our Research Department: the euro has lost the battle with the Swiss franc.

What does it mean?

Several times in recent months the euro had shown signs of strength, but each time this trend had been dampened by sudden reversals and new strength of the Swiss franc.

After the sharp decline in 2015 which brought prices to the 0.8426 area and the subsequent return in 2018 to the 1.2006 area, prices seem to have decidedly embarked on the path of the euro’s decline and therefore strength of the Swiss franc. .

Will we return to the lows of 2015? This could be a very plausible scenario at the moment even if you will have to think step by step.

The euro has lost the battle with the Swiss franc. The levels to monitor

The close of the month of October formed a medium-term bearish pattern and the month of November seems to have confirmed this trend.

What are the goals that could be achieved from now on?

Investment strategy

As long as the weekly closing exchange rate does not go above the 1.0599 area level, the trend will continue downward and the Swiss franc will be able to strengthen in 1/3 months towards the 1.00 area, and then 0.97 / 0 , 9450 in the following 3/6 months.

The investment position to be maintained is Short of euro with long-term stop loss at 1.0606. Only above this level could the euro regain its medium-long term strength.

What are the chances that the exchange rate in the next 1/3 years will return above the level of 1.2006 of April 2018? At the moment they are 30%.

We will return to the subject towards the end of December.