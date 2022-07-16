The euro rises and costs more than 1 dollar

The euro managed to stay above one euro after the publication of data on the US economy and because investors vthey reconsider their speculations after comments from some members of the Federal Reserve (Fed).

The euro was trading at $1.0068 by 3pm GMT, down from $0.9988 in late European forex trading the previous day.

The European Central Bank (ECB) set the reference exchange rate of the euro at 1.0059 dollars.

Two members of the Fed, Christopher Waller, who is a member of the council of governors, and James Bullard, who is president of the Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis, and are advocates of a restrictive monetary policy, were in favor of an increase three percentage points this month.

After the publication of the inflation figures, the markets began to speculate with an even higher rise of 100 basis points.

Inflation rose in the US in June to 9.1% year-on-year, the highest since 1981 (8.6% in May).

Retail sales and business confidence in the US were better than expectedbut industrial production figures disappointed.

The single currency was traded in a fluctuation band between $1.0007 and $1.0086.