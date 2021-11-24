“The Europa League is a problem! Here’s how Immobile is”

The Lazio coach, Maurizio Sarri, spoke at the press conference in preparation for tomorrow’s challenge, Lokomotiv Moscow-Lazio, fifth day of the groups of Europa League.

The former Napoli, Chelsea and Juve coach expressed his opinion on the Europa League and gave updates on the conditions of Ciro Immobile.

Lazio, Ciro Immobile

“Europe is a problematic not for nothing, it is enormous. But not just for us, for everyone. Because then you play in the league after 60-70 hours. Nonetheless, we will go there and play it, as it should be “.

“We cannot think of going around Europe and not trying to qualify. But if you ask me if Europe is such a problem, I say yes. Schedules made like this are difficult, they lead to a deterioration of the game and of the players. I am amazed that the association of footballers is silent, they had fought for a week off at Christmas, but not for this. “

“And if one underestimates our Europa League group, he is a fool, is superior to some of the Champions“.

“Property? He’s pretty good. He did the first and second workouts saying he had no pain, but that he felt only a difference between the two calves. It has been a couple of days now that this feeling has also disappeared. In any case, he is a player who has trained very little for some weeks, almost nothing. “



