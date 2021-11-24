Sports

“The Europa League is a problem! Here’s how Immobile is”

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee8 hours ago
0 16 1 minute read

The Lazio coach, Maurizio Sarri, spoke at the press conference in preparation for tomorrow’s challenge, Lokomotiv Moscow-Lazio, fifth day of the groups of Europa League.

The former Napoli, Chelsea and Juve coach expressed his opinion on the Europa League and gave updates on the conditions of Ciro Immobile.

Sarri Europa League Immobile conference
Lazio, Ciro Immobile

Europe is a problematic not for nothing, it is enormous. But not just for us, for everyone. Because then you play in the league after 60-70 hours. Nonetheless, we will go there and play it, as it should be “.

We cannot think of going around Europe and not trying to qualify. But if you ask me if Europe is such a problem, I say yes. Schedules made like this are difficult, they lead to a deterioration of the game and of the players. I am amazed that the association of footballers is silent, they had fought for a week off at Christmas, but not for this. “

And if one underestimates our Europa League group, he is a fool, is superior to some of the Champions“.

Property? He’s pretty good. He did the first and second workouts saying he had no pain, but that he felt only a difference between the two calves. It has been a couple of days now that this feeling has also disappeared. In any case, he is a player who has trained very little for some weeks, almost nothing. “


Source link

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee8 hours ago
0 16 1 minute read
Photo of Kim Lee

Kim Lee

Kim is a Chinese girl and has studied in England. Kim loves playing video games, she likes Fortnite games. Kim likes Hollywood movies. Kim's English is very good, so she became a writer. Email : kim@d1softballnews.com

Related Articles

Milan transfer market, 80 million on the plate: three ‘barrels’ for Pioli

2 weeks ago

Final sentence for extortion aggravated by the Mafia method, Miccoli will have to go to prison

12 hours ago

Milan, Calabria injury: leave the retirement of Italy

2 weeks ago

The 2026 Olympics are a closed story for Turin. Why reopen it and be humiliated by Sala?

1 week ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button