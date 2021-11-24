“The Europa League is thus a problem! The truth about Immobile, what happens to Zaccagni and Leiva ”- SOS Fanta

The conditions of Ciro Property, but also the moment of Zaccagni. Like this Maurizio Sarri spoke today at a press conference on the eve of the Europa League match that will see Lazio playing tomorrow against Lokomotiv Moscow away: “I expect a difficult match, these are the conditions. We have to ignore the championship right now, we don’t have to make too many calculations ”.

PLAYED A LOT – “Whoever goes to the national team is doing a much higher time frame. When I see the data in the newspapers I laugh, it doesn’t take into account the minutes made in the national team and in the cups. One of these is Francesco, he has many minutes in season. They are holding up, as long as they don’t show signs of slowing down, that’s okay ”.

PROPERTY – “He’s pretty good. He did the first and second workouts with us saying that he had no pain, but that he only felt a difference between the two calves. It has been a couple of days now that this feeling has also disappeared. In any case, he is a player who has trained very little, almost nothing, for a few weeks.

ZACCAGNI – “Compared to Verona he is a player even less in physical condition, he had some problems. He will be evaluated when he has accumulated minutes on the pitch. At this moment it gives the feeling of doing the homework, because you don’t feel in your legs to do something more ”.

EUROPA LEAGUE – “It is a problematic not for nothing, it is enormous. But not just for us. Because then you play in the league after 60-70 hours. But we will go there and play it, as it should be. We cannot think about going around Europe and not trying to qualify. But if you ask me if Europe is such a problem, I say yes. Schedules made like this are difficult, they lead to a deterioration of the game and of the players. I am amazed that the association of footballers is silent, they had fought for a week’s vacation at Christmas and not for this. And if someone underestimates our Europa League group, he is crazy, he is superior to some in the Champions League “.

SHE GOES – “If you play tomorrow? I will never answer you. Leiva is better, she has had a small deterioration in a very normal form. I’m seeing a lot better, he also told me he has a brighter feeling than two weeks ago ”.

