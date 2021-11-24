“The Europa League is tough, but I care. And on the Assocalciatori …”

FORMELLO – Lazio in Russia looking for more points for qualifying for the knockout stages of the Europa League. Sampaoli’s Marseille should be kept at a distance. At the press conference, Maurizio Sarri spoke about the match against Lokomotiv Moscow and beyond : “After the change of coach, Lokomotiv is a different and perhaps even superior team compared to the one we saw in the first leg. I expect a difficult game and we need to go on and win. For them the same to go to the playoffs. It will not be a simple match, but in theory it will be quite open. Both teams need points and it will be more difficult than in the first leg. You have to ignore other games and not make calculations otherwise it becomes difficult. After 72 hours you have to play in Naples away, but we don’t think about it. Next match after match and then we will decide for the one after. I don’t like being conditioned ”.

Sarri on the state of form of the team

“When they go to the national team, the playing time increases for the players. Only the minutes of the championship are highlighted, but it is difficult everywhere. We have two or three players who have a lot of minutes, like Acerbi. But as long as they do not show signs of slowing down like this, then of course the bill is paid sooner or later. Immobile is doing pretty well, he has done two workouts with different sensations from one calf to the other. He is better now, but in the last few weeks he has trained very little. Zaccagni? He is not yet in excellent physical condition, he has gone through several problems. It will be evaluated after training and minutes on the pitch, for now there is that feeling that he does the homework because he does not feel like doing something better yet. The Europa League? For us it is not a small problem. Going around Europe and playing after a few hours is a huge problem for Lazio and for all the others. I also said that we will go there and play it as it should be. We cannot think of going around Europe and not trying to qualify. Is the Europa League like this a problem? Yes, because first they played on Thursdays and then on Mondays in the league. With calendars placed like this it is difficult and the quality drops. Many teams have injuries. I am amazed that the players’ association fought for a week’s holiday at Christmas and not for these problems here “.

Lazio and the efforts in the Europa League

“If anyone underestimates our group he is a fool. There is not one more difficult. Lazio have a different performance not only in Europe, but also in the league between home and away from home. This thing needs to be fixed. The conditions are the same, but I don’t understand why. Which Napoli plays first? One day in three is 33%. The regulation is this, the ranking commands and so it happened for Napoli. Let’s think about tomorrow, then the next one. She goes? He is better, he had a little loss of form, but very normal. He too said he felt better than two or three years ago ”.

The marginal comment on the European Championship

On the high number of games, Sarri commented during the Acerbi conference: “But does not anyone think of reducing the number of matches in the national team? Maybe confine them to a single time of year. Is it possible that the last of the qualifying rounds for the World Cup have scored 19 points in 87 games? Not that they don’t have to play the European Championships, but there has to be a Serie B European. Then whoever wins it will come to Serie A. So they are playing useless games and massacring the players by making them do many races. In June the championships are over, you stop to make the national teams and four or five matches are enough for the qualifiers instead of the current 12 “.