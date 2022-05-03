the European Commission accuses Apple of illegally limiting it to Apple Pay

If we have an iPhone and we want to use its NFC chip We only have one option left: go through Apple Pay. But this situation, where many users have already resigned themselves and see it as usual, is illegal, as announced by the European Commission.

After opening an investigation in June 2020, the European Competition authorities have concluded that Apple has limited the use of NFC to benefit its own service. This blocking of third parties and regarding the iPhone hardware has led the Commission to formally accuse them, which could end up becoming a multi-million dollar fine, which could amount to up to 10% of their annual global income.

Europe wants the NFC of the iPhone to accept other services

iPhones don’t support Google Pay; neither payments with Paypal. If we want to pay with the NFC of the iPhone, we must necessarily go through Apple Pay. Although NFC technology as such is identical to that of other mobile phones and, according to the Commission’s investigation, no technical reason that prevent other groups such as Paypal or the big banks from using their own mobile payment systems.

“We preliminarily found that Apple may have restricted competition, to the benefit of its own Apple Pay solution. If confirmed, such conduct would be illegal under our competition rules,” said Competition Commissioner Margrethe Vestager. Apple has been informed of this position and we are now entering a phase of legal disputes. The next announcement by the Commission could be the amount of the fineunless Apple’s arguments can convince otherwise.

Europe understands that technology NFC is a widely used mobile payment standard and available in practically all shops in Europe. Limiting its use is a case of Apple’s dominance, as it restricts users’ choices.

Another issue that has been investigated is the limitation of Apple Pay in rival products, such as Android phones, although no conclusion has yet been reached on this. There is no planned calendar or maximum date for this case. We do know that the European Commission wants Apple to open the NFC of the iPhone to third-party payment systems.

Apple’s position

From Apple they explain to Xataka that “we have designed Apple Pay to provide an easy and secure way for users to digitally present their existing payment cards and for banks and other financial institutions to offer contactless payments to their customers. Apple Pay is just one of many options available to European consumers to make payments, and equal access to NFC has been secured.”

Faced with the requirement to open its payment ecosystem, from Apple they indicate that they are going “to continue working with the Commission to ensure European consumers have access to the payment option of their choice in a safe and secure environment.” At the same time, they point out that Apple Pay already collaborates with 2,500 banks in Europe and 14 different payment networks.

