The European Commission against Poland

On Wednesday the European Commission announced the opening of a new infringement procedure against Poland, a member of the Union that has become less and less democratic and increasingly illiberal in recent years. The procedure, an instrument that punishes the alleged violation of European rules, concerns two sentences issued in July and October by the Polish Constitutional Court, which in a nutshell establish that Poland will no longer be required to recognize the supremacy of European laws.

The infringement procedure opened on Wednesday is only the latest in a long series: 193 infringement procedures are currently active against Poland. 21 of these relate to justice and the rule of law, and have been opened in the past four years.

The Commission’s announcement is the latest step in a judicial dispute that has been going on for some years. The European Union and the vast majority of international law experts believe that the Polish government has compromised the independence of the courts and judiciary with various decisions: the Polish Constitutional Court itself is full of judges appointed directly by the executive and deemed close to Law and Justice, the far-right party in government since 2015.

Already in July and October the judgments of the Polish Constitutional Court had led to discussion because in fact they had no precedents: compliance with EU regulations is considered one of the pillars of belonging to the European Union.

In announcing the decision to open the new infringement procedure, the Commission explained that it considers the judgments of the Polish Constitutional Court “in violation of the principle of autonomy, supremacy, effectiveness and uniform application of the laws of the Union”. The Commission added that it had “serious doubts about the independence and impartiality of the Polish Constitutional Court”.

The infringement procedure can include financial fines and various limitations, but it is considered a poorly effective tool because to get to the end it needs the unanimous approval of the other 26 member states. In the past, Hungary, another semi-authoritarian-led country, had made it known that it would systematically oppose any measures against Poland.

Some European parliamentarians they have been asking for a long time that the Commission activates the new mechanism, approved in 2020, which links the disbursement of European funds to respect for the rule of law: a potentially huge problem for countries like Hungary and Poland. However, the Commission explained that before activating it it will wait for a decision on the matter from the Court of Justice of the European Union, which should arrive in the coming months.