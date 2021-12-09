The European Commission wants to give riders more rights

The European Commission presented on Thursday a proposal for a directive to improve and regulate the conditions of workers on digital platforms; one speaks therefore also of the so-called rider, the delivery boys who deliver home delivery services through platforms such as Glovo, Deliveroo, Just Eat and Uber Eats, and driver, that is, the drivers of taxi services such as Uber. If approved, the directive could have very profound effects: millions of people across Europe could be recognized as employees and obtain new rights, guarantees and benefits; moreover, platforms could be forced to radically change the way they operate.

Compared to some laws approved by member states, such as the so-called “ley rider” which came into force this year in Spain, the proposed European directive has an extremely broad scope.

First of all because it concerns all workers of digital platforms: not only i rider ei driver, but also all those whose work is organized through a digital platform. This includes, for example, workers who offer translation services via platforms, or those who offer housekeeping services or other manual jobs. To be considered such, platforms must organize the work of the people who use them: online bulletin boards are therefore excluded from the directive.

The most important part of the directive undoubtedly concerns the grading of platform workers. According to the Commission, there are around 500 digital platforms in Europe today, employing 28 million people. Of these, 5.5 million would be classified incorrectly: they would be doing the job of an employee despite having a freelance contract, or vice versa.

This problem has been strongly felt for years in practically all the countries in which the platforms operate, and recently it has become particularly evident especially with rider, many of whom, in summary, claim to have the obligations and burdens of employees, without however enjoying the same benefits and the same safety.

Many of the platform workers – even if it is not entirely clear how many there are on the total – have long been asking, even in protest, to be classified as employees. The platforms instead argue that the majority of their workers prefer the independence given by flexible contracts, and that in any case their function is simply that of intermediaries between workers and customers, not of employers.

To solve this problem, the Commission has developed a set of criteria which should determine whether or not a digital platform is an employer. According to the Commission, platforms could be employers if:

determine the level of remuneration or set its maximum limits;

they supervise the performance of the worker through electronic systems;

restrict the freedom to choose one’s working hours or tasks;

they impose specific rules on how workers should dress or behave towards customers;

they limit your ability to build your own clientele or work for someone else.

If a platform meets at least two of these criteria, then it will automatically be considered as an employer, and its workers will be able to enjoy rights such as guaranteed holidays, a minimum wage (in the countries where it is provided), parental leave, sick leave. , accumulation of contributions for retirement, among other things.

This automatism, defined as a “refutable presumption of subordination”, is quite important, because it means that compliance with two criteria is enough to designate the employer as such.

The platforms can object to this designation through a mechanism foreseen by the directive and called “rebuttal” (ie “rebuttal”, “reply”), but the burden of proof lies with them. It is up to the platform, in fact, to prove to the national authorities that employment relationships with their workers are not a form of dependent employment: it is the opposite of what has happened so far, in which it has almost always been workers who, before a court, they had to prove that they were employees to ask for certain rights to be granted to them.

The other innovations envisaged by the proposed directive concern the transparency of worker management algorithms, i.e. those automatic decision systems which, for example, assign a delivery to a rider rather than another: platforms need to be more transparent about how algorithms work and give workers the ability to challenge their decisions.

The directive also requires platforms to communicate to member state authorities more information about the people who work through them and under what conditions.

However, it will still take a long time before the directive actually enters into force, if it ever enters: it will have to be discussed by the European Parliament, and then it will pass to the examination of the Council of the Union, that is, of the governments of the individual member states, which will have to decide to incorporate it into their national legislation, applying likely changes. Many aspects of the proposal could also change, also due to the influence of the platforms, which will almost certainly try to mitigate some of the most critical aspects of the proposal for them.

Speaking with the New York Times, an Uber rep said the company is against the European Commission’s proposal because it would jeopardize thousands of jobs and force platforms to raise costs for customers. Many digital platforms, such as those for the delivery of food at home, have very criticized business models and operate substantially at a loss: practically no platform for delivery has so far recorded a year of profits, despite the great success of their services.

Also for this reason, the threat that regulating the platform market would increase costs for end customers has already been used extensively in the past.

For example, in late 2020 the platforms held a referendum in California, United States, to be exempted from a law that would have forced them to pay workers minimum wages and unemployment benefits. The platforms staged the most expensive referendum campaign in California history, threatening that if the referendum did not pass, the platforms would be forced to raise prices. The referendum proposed by the platforms passed. But a few months later, as he noted The Verge, the platforms raised their prices anyway.