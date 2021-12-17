The European Council has criticized Italy for travel restrictions

On Thursday evening, several heads of state and government of the European Union, meeting in the European Council, criticized the decision taken on Tuesday by the Italian government to introduce the obligation to present a negative test for coronavirus for all people arriving from a country of the ‘Union, including those vaccinated.

The criticisms follow those advanced this week by the European Commission. The Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi defended himself by explaining that “the omicron variant is less widespread in Italy for now than in other countries”, and that “this advantage must be maintained to protect our national system”: more or less the same things which he had anticipated Wednesday in the House.

The Commission had criticized the Italian government’s decision mainly because it was neither anticipated nor agreed with the European institutions. Several leaders yesterday followed the same line: second Politic even Emmanuel Macron, usually very much in line with Draghi, “made it clear that he did not like Italy’s decision”. Other leaders explained that by imposing the swab obligation for all, Italy has effectively passed the European Green Pass, “giving the impression that it is useless to make the vaccine”, said a European source to the Sheet.

The Italian government’s approach has been defended by some countries that have taken similar measures, such as the Greek one. According to Financial Times the most explicitly critical countries were Belgium, Estonia and Spain. The absence of a compromise position meant that in the final Council statement (PDF) the paragraph dedicated to restrictions against the coronavirus contains mostly generic indications.

Although the choice of the Italian government has caused various disagreements in the European Union on the subject of travel, Italy is not the first country to have introduced new restrictions.

Already in recent weeks Portugal and Ireland had introduced the obligation of negative tests also for vaccinated people entering the country, without however these decisions provoking such harsh criticism. Then Greece was also added, which from 19 December will require all travelers arriving in the country, whether vaccinated or not, to present a swab with a negative result. Only people who have been in another European country for less than 48 hours will be exempted.