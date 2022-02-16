The European Court has found Poland and Hungary wrong on the rule of law

The Court of Justice of the European Union rejected the appeal that Hungary and Poland had presented against the new mechanism that links the disbursement of European funds to respect for the rule of law. Hungary and Poland are two semi-authoritarian states that for years have opposed stricter controls on European funds, which they receive in large quantities and use to strengthen control over the economy and politics by their ruling class.

The introduction of this mechanism, which blocks access to Recovery Fund money among other things, was decided by the European Union to counter the repeated violations of the rule of law in several member countries (especially Hungary and Poland, but also Czech Republic, Bulgaria and Romania).

However, the mechanism, approved at the end of 2020, had not yet been activated: the European Commission had explicitly said that it would await the decision of the Court of Justice of the European Union, the court that deals with resolving issues concerning European standards. , on an appeal lodged by Poland and Hungary.

Rule of law experts, leading international human rights organizations and independent EU authorities agree that several member countries – mainly Hungary and Poland, but also the Czech Republic, Bulgaria and Romania – have enormous problems respecting the independence of the judiciary and the courts, in ensuring transparency regarding the measures taken by the government, and in protecting the rights of minorities and political opponents. Before the approval of the regulation on funds, however, the measures taken by the Union had proved ineffective: the European treaties did not foresee that one or more countries could take semi-authoritarian leadership once they entered the European Union.

The court ruling could allow the European Commission to initiate the freezing procedures within a few weeks.