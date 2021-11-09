The European Court of Strasbourg accepts the appeal of Agostino Cordova: the former Prosecutor of Palmi must be indemnified by the State for the dispute with Vittorio Sgarbi

The Section I of the European Court of Strasbourg, President Erik Wennerstrom, accepts the appeal of the judge Agostino Cordova defended by Avv. Michele Miccoli

The International Court rules that the dr. Augustine Cordova, must be indemnified by the State for the long-standing dispute between the Prosecutor and the Honorable Vittorio Sgarbi. In fact, the dispute between the former Prosecutor of Palmi and Naples dr. Cordova and the Honorable Vittorio Sgarbi. “The deputy was charged with the crime of aggravated defamation in the press, for having repeatedly offended the reputation of the then Attorney who investigated the deviated and subsequently started Freemasonry during the broadcasts” Sgarbi daily “, broadcast on Channel 5 investigations in Naples. Following the denunciation of the Cordova Prosecutor, the judicial authority had requested authorization to proceed to the Chamber of Deputies, against the Hon. Sgarbi“, Says the lawyer Michele Miccoli.

“The Parliamentary Assembly – goes on- however, he had held that the deputy’s expressions, allegedly defamatory, had to be traced back to opinions expressed by a member of Parliament pursuant to art. 68 1st paragraph of the Constitution, for which the same was not prosecutable. Hence the acquittal of the deputy before the Court of Reggio Calabria because the fact had been committed in the exercise of a parliamentary right. The magistrate appealed against this sentence, noting that the expressions used by the Honorable Sgarbi were not attributable to parliamentary activity, but to an offensive criticism expressed in the context of a private television activity. He therefore requested that the Reggio Calabria Court of Appeal raise a conflict of attribution before the Constitutional Court. With sentence 116/11 the Court of Appeal of Reggio Calabria, President Ornella Pastore, not only did not raise the conflict of attribution, deeming it unfounded, but also condemned Dr. Cordova to pay the legal costs “. “Against this sentence, the Cordova Prosecutor addressed the undersigned- points out- to appeal to the European Court of Human Rights in Strasbourg, complaining of the violation of the European Convention by the Italian judicial authority“. The lawyer Michele Miccoli, highlighted “Before the Strasbourg Court that access to justice was denied since the parliamentary immunity recognized by the Chamber of Deputies made it impossible for the citizen to exercise the right, Dr. Cordova, to access justice, in order to have one’s own right aimed at obtaining judicial protection against the honorable Sgarbi, as provided for by the Italian Constitution and by art. 6 of the ECHR “. The lawyer Miccoli has in fact exposed that “The Chamber of Deputies denying the authorization to proceed prevented Dr. Cordova to contact a judge for the protection of their civil and criminal rights. It follows that following the sentence of the Reggio Calabria Appeal Card which had deemed it unfounded to refer the question to the Constitutional Court, Judge Cordova was denied the constitutional right and the ECHR to apply to a judge for the protection of his own rights”.

The lawyer Miccoli pointed out that in the present case, “There has been a break between two provisions of the Italian Constitution relating to the exercise of judicial action, namely that relating to parliamentary immunity, and a clear contrast with the European regulations referred to in art. 6 ECHR. In the appeal, Judge Cordova, in fact, argued that the same jurisprudence of the Cassation had intended to adapt to the ruling of the European Court given the direct preceptive effect of the ECHR rules for which the rulings of the Court have an “erga omnes” effect. The only limitation is constituted by a “secundum constitutional” control where the Italian Constitutional Court itself had formulated the balance between the right protected by the Constitution and that provided for by the ECHR. In the present case, the Court of Appeal of Reggio Calabria President Dr. Ornella Pastore had erred in not raising the conflict of attribution since the expressions uttered by the Honorable Sgarbi had been expressed in a broadcast of a private broadcaster and not already in parliamentary seat. The European Court therefore held that there was a violation by the Italian government of the ECHR art. 6 and ordered compensation from the Ministry of Justice against the Magistrate. The dispute with the Honorable Sgarbi following the ruling of the European Judges is therefore concluded in favor of Dr. Cordova. It is the second ruling of the International Court on the argument relating to the refusal by the State to access the citizen before the AG. the first case dealt with by the European Court concerned another dispute between Dr. Cordova and the President of the Republic Francesco Cossiga “Cordova / Italy (n.1) n.40877 / 98 ECHR 2003-1; Cordoba / Italy (n.2) n.45149/99 ECHR 2003-2 “. Also on that occasion the possibility of judicial action was denied since the Head of State covered by immunity “, concludes.