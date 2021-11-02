The European failure on migrants, seen with my own eyes

Going to Bosnia to visit refugee camps, as I did with some colleagues of the European Parliament (Pietro Bartolo, Alessandra Moretti, Pierfrancesco Majorino) is the minimum trade union that someone who does our job must do. The problem is that we go back with the proven proof of the EU’s failure on migration policy. Of that model of externalization of the management of migratory flows, which is perhaps the only possible one in the face of 12 European countries that have the audacity to ask for money to build walls, but which continues to be the most wrong ever.

And instead of 1-2-3 Stella or the game of marbles, here you participate in an even more adrenaline-filled game, the one that ends directly in the Cemetery of the Nameless in Merzarje. Except that the refugees, the migrants, the travelers without rights who are encamped at the least worst possible among the forests of Bosnia, in a humid and foggy limbo, did not choose to be the marginalized of the world, the invisible ones to be confined far from the normal life”.

One wonders if the director of Squid Game took a ride on the Balkan route before writing one of the most successful series in Netflix history. Because the “GAME” of the Balkan route, so baptized by migrants, because from Bosnia to Croatia you always return to the starting square, now it is more like a game of goose than a game of squid, one in which you are willing to do anything, even to die in order to get a decent life at stake.

From Syria, Pakistan, Afghanistan, travelers without rights with makeshift means and a lot of feet (skinned and gangrenous) arrive in Bosnia with the hope of crossing the border with Croatia to finally enter the European Union and the countries desired, Italy, France, Spain. But the “game” of life is foolish and unforgiving: at the border with Croatia the police continue to perpetrate violence, so they say, beating and robbing migrants who arrive and “pushing them” (pushback), i.e. to return them to the sender. Very few winners of the GAME, those who arrive in Trieste, and get the prize; perhaps to be able to reach the goal.

Ibrahim, a Pakistani English teacher, tells me that he has tried to cross the border 26 times, and that he will try again. He says he was beaten and above all stripped and then sent back in his underwear. He has a wife and a father in Greece, a daughter and a mother in Turkey, and he asks that in Lipa at least the showers have hot water, otherwise who takes a shower with ice-cold water every day? I stop with some of them and it strikes the dignity with which they reveal their only fault: the bad luck of being born in a second-class place, compared to those of the Premiere League.

The situation in Lipa, the camp known for images of barefoot children in the snow last January, has improved, it must be said. Organizations such as IOM and UNHCR are also building a new settlement with European funding with adequate and heated common areas and small but certainly preferable sleeping containers compared to tents mounted at least badly. The commitment of associations such as IPSIA, Red Cross, Caritas, SOS is irreplaceable and they are our contacts to visit and understand.

But the impression remains that of confinement, of the confinement of migrants away from the rest of the world, suspended in time and space. And many ambiguities remain about the management of the 90 million transferred from the EU to Bosnia since 2018, in a country where corruption levels are gigantic. We try with all our insistence and antipathy to ask the Mayor of Bihàc and the Governor of the Canton of Una Sana. The answer is always too vague.

In the centers for minors the situation is better than in Lipa. Kids and teens go to school and families stay together (though, you stay in three families in one room). A three-year-old girl, Halima, follows me everywhere, she understood that I take some shots and as soon as she succeeds she poses in front of me to be portrayed, like a consummate actress. Very fast, it pops up everywhere and gets photographed dozens of times. With the lightheartedness of a 3-year-old girl who perhaps has seen nothing but those rooms and that refectory, and has only smelled that smell.

I try to chase away the image of my children, to avoid an unbearable contrast and I shoot straight taking a lot of notes. And I try to chase her away again when we meet the Adday family, Syrian, separated by a pure accident of fate in Greece and stuck in an odyssey that you don’t even believe in listening to them. Mother in Berlin and a reunion that seems impossible. That dad and those three boys who are towering in dignity and come to apologize for making us cry. But how?

Keeping together the contradictions of a Europe that has finally woken up after the pandemic and that has steered with NextGenEu towards concrete solidarity, but which carries with it these shadows and the eternal selfishness of governments unable to look beyond the frontier of immediate consensus does not is simple. The Balkan route and the GAME are there to remind us that the puzzle still does not add up, that the pieces do not come together with each other. On the contrary.