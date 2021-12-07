The European Galileo system becomes larger: two more satellites are in orbit

The European satellite navigation system Galileo can now rely on a more extensive network. On 5 December, a Soyuz VS-26 launcher left French Guinea, which carried two additional first generation satellites into orbit up to over 23,500 km of altitude after about 3 hours and 54 minutes from launch.

Thus the number of satellites of the Galileo system in orbit rises to 28. The remaining ten satellites of the first generation will be launched into orbit within the next three years, anticipated ESA, the European space agency.

“Thanks to these satellites we are increasing the solidity of the constellation in order to guarantee a higher level of service“commented Paul Verhoef, ESA’s director of navigation.

In the coming weeks, the two new satellites will first be moved to the precise position, using the engines on board, and in the meantime operational tests will be carried out for the electronic systems.

Recently, ESA has been working to update the possibilities for remote control of the launch phases and initial operations (Launch and Early Operation or LEOP): they will be carried out from the control center located in Oberpfaffenhofen, Germany.

This evolution of remote control systems is “essential”, according to Pascal Claudel, operational director of the European Space Program Agency (EUSPA), “because other Galileo launches are planned“.

A Galileo satellite. Credits: ESA-P, Muller

Galileo was activated in 2016, three years ahead of schedule, as a European alternative to the more well-known GPS (Global Positioning System), which is controlled by the United States Department of Defense and has been the only global reference for years, and to GLONASS, the Russian system. For satellite navigation, therefore, European countries soon realized that depending on foreign systems was risky; therefore, Galileo was developed by the European Union together with ESA to create an independent system for civil and commercial use. Galileo is fully interoperable with GPS and GLONASS.

Compared to GPS, the satellites are positioned with a greater inclination with respect to the Equator: in this way they can achieve greater coverage at high latitudes. Currently the GPS system can exploit 30 satellites according to the latest official data.