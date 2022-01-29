The European giant Cazoo takes over the Italian platform BrumBrum

Cazoo is a very important reality in the online car sales sector, a European giant and listed on the New York Stock Exchange; the company has recently acquired BrumBrum, the well-known platform that works in the sector of the sale and long-term rental of online cars in Italy. It was purchased for 80 million euros.

The primary objective behind this action was to speed up the launch of its service in Italy and make the buying and selling of cars agile and simple, as has already happened in Germany, Spain, the United Kingdom and France. The English entrepreneur Alex Chesterman founded the Cazoo company in 2018, it is a reality that grows very quickly, what we can define as a real pioneer of the move to online car sales.

The Group intends to launch the service throughout Italy as soon as the acquisition is completed. As for the Brumbrum office, it has been in Milan since 2016 and employs 180 people. Cazoo has therefore decided to expand also in our country.

Cazoo’s goals

BrumBrum was acquired by Cazoo after Swipcar, Drover and Cluno. As we have said, since last year Cazoo has also been listed on the New York Stock Exchange, with more than 3,800 top-level people working at its service in the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Spain and Portugal. Since the launch of the company, in the pre-Covid era, the company has sold more than 50,000 cars and consumers continue to choose it for its capabilities, transparency, convenience and value.

The platform will combine the leading brand and financial capacity of the multinational with the experience in the local market and commercial relations in Italy.

The deal between Cazoo and BrumBrum

80 million euros, this is the value of the acquisition, and the offer is based on the integration of shares and cash. Thanks to the most recent operations, today Cazoo is present in the five major European markets in the automotive sector. Alex Chesterman, CEO of Cazoo, said the following: “We are expanding in key markets in Europe faster than we anticipated, and this acquisition will accelerate our launch plans in Italy to offer customers better selection, value, quality and convenience when purchasing or long-term rental of their next car. I’m looking forward to welcoming the BrumBrum team to Cazoo, and working with them to offer the best car shopping experience to Italian consumers.

In addition to the comments of the founder of Cazoo, we can also add the words of Francesco Banfi, CEO and founder of BrumBrum, who said: “Their vision and their strategy are entirely aligned with ours, and I can’t wait to join forces and accelerate the launch of Cazoo and the digital transformation of long-term car sales and rentals in Italy and the rest of Europe “.

Speaking of BrumBrum, we have talked about it on different occasions. In fact, the company also includes an Observatory thanks to which, last month, we were able to learn, for example, which cars are on sale on the Italian market that depreciate less. According to surveys, the overall winner is the MINI 3-door.

And we talked about Cazoo in 2020, a sponsor present on the shirts of some English football teams, as well as on the uniforms of Aston Villa and Everton.