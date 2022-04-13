The European giant that lost millions for letting João Félix escape ‘for being too skinny’

João Félix, Atlético de Madrid’s star of the season, had difficulty playing in Porto’s basic forces

João Félix is ​​one of the main figures of Atlético de Madrid, which faces Manchester City, this Wednesday. The return duel for the quarterfinals of the Champions League will be played at the Wanda Metropolitano and the English arrive in the Spanish capital with the advantage on the aggregate score after winning the first leg 1-0.

Chosen best player of The league in March 2022, the Portuguese has scored seven goals in the last ten games. A success that should make a European giant regret not paying more attention to the player.

“At 11 years old, João was wanted by Benfica and Porto. He chose Porto, but Benfica was always aware of his process. And when he got to the U-16, he didn’t play because he was too skinny and physically weak,” he said. Renato. Paivaformer youth coach benfica a ESPN.

“The father of joao he unburdened himself to a Benfica viewer saying that the boy was sad and wanted to leave Porto. At the end of the season he left and we went to sign him for the U-17s.”

Joao Félix celebrates with Atlético de Madrid Getty Images

João Félix’s first coach at the “Aguilas Rojas” was soon impressed by the youngster’s qualities.

“I didn’t know him personally yet, and in the second or third practice he did a series of unbelievable actions. I looked at my assistant and said, ‘Are you thinking the same thing as me? That’s not normal. How does he leave the porto for a player like that to go?’ What he did was out of the ordinary,” he recalled.

“He played in any offensive position in our team. Once they asked me: ‘What position do you play?’ technique, he knows how to do one-on-one, he has a great shot, pass and vision of the game. He was the top scorer for our team”.

“He is very humble”

João Félix made his debut with Benfica’s first team in August 2018 and became one of the top scorers in the squad for the season, with 20 goals scored.

He became the youngest player to score a hat-trick in the history of the Europe League when the benfica beat the EintrachtFrankfurt 4-2 in the quarterfinals of the tournament. In addition, he was the youngest to score in a derby between benfica Y Sporting.

Joao Félix celebrates with Benfica Getty Images

With only one season in the first team, he was sold to Atletico Madrid in mid-2019 for 127 million euros. In three seasons, the Portuguese has 29 goals, 13 assists and won The league in 2021.

Even with so much success, the striker has not forgotten his roots.

“Joao He has amazing humility. I was the coach of the U-19 of the benfica, who was going to face Tondela on a Wednesday afternoon. When I got to the locker room, I was talking to the Tondela coaches and players. This reveals a lot about his personality.”

“When he made his professional debut with the B team in the Second League, he called me and brought me the shirt. It was something that I did not expect and that moves me to this day. I keep this shirt with great affection. Joao has fantastic parents, who they are physical education teachers and they gave him a great education as a person,” he said.

Renato He says that he also received a message from Joao Félix in 2020 when he won the Ecuadorian title with Del Valle.