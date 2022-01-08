Business
The European market where 65% of cars sold are electric
CES 2022 was once again an opportunity to discover new trends in the tech world, of which the electric cars I am now part. It is no mystery that this category in the automotive sector reigns supreme nowadays, albeit only at trade fairs yet. However, there are some exceptions where sales of electric four-wheelers have exceeded the thermals, and by a lot: Norway, for example, where growth on the market for some years now seems unstoppable.