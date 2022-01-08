Business

The European market where 65% of cars sold are electric

Photo of Zach Shipman Zach Shipman4 hours ago
0 25 2 minutes read

CES 2022 was once again an opportunity to discover new trends in the tech world, of which the electric cars I am now part. It is no mystery that this category in the automotive sector reigns supreme nowadays, albeit only at trade fairs yet. However, there are some exceptions where sales of electric four-wheelers have exceeded the thermals, and by a lot: Norway, for example, where growth on the market for some years now seems unstoppable.

Register to Virgilio Motori to continue reading this content

It only takes a few clicks (and it’s totally free)

Already have a profile? Register to Virgilio Motori to continue reading this content Log in

Source link

Photo of Zach Shipman Zach Shipman4 hours ago
0 25 2 minutes read
Photo of Zach Shipman

Zach Shipman

Zach is 47 years old and writes gaming technology and entertainment news for us. Every news of him is very true, so he is our writer. Suhail has 5 years of writing experience. Zach Email: zach@d1softballnews.com

Related Articles

Stock Exchange: Tokyo, opening sharply (+ 1.41%) – Last Hour

November 2, 2021

Some new BMWs will be produced without touchscreens due to a shortage of components

November 9, 2021

Prices: Istat, + 3.8% inflation November – Economy

November 30, 2021

how to get back your Christmas expenses

2 weeks ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button