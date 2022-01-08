The European market where 65% of cars sold are electric

CES 2022 was once again an opportunity to discover new trends in the tech world, of which the electric cars I am now part. It is no mystery that this category in the automotive sector reigns supreme nowadays, albeit only at trade fairs yet. However, there are some exceptions where sales of electric four-wheelers have exceeded the thermals, and by a lot: Norway, for example, where growth on the market for some years now seems unstoppable.

Car market in Norway: the numbers of electric cars

From 2016 onwards, the sales of electric cars in the Scandinavian country, on an annual basis, have found a trend in continuous growth, a trend that in 2021 has brought them to 65%, in fact quadrupling their marketing. Exactly, 65% of the cars sold in Norway are electric, which means 114 thousand units sold; an increase of 9 percentage points compared to the previous year and of 22.6 points compared to 2019. The remaining slice is divided as follows: 22% are Plug-in Hybrid, 8% petrol and diesel cars (net drop of 9 points) and the remaining 6% all other variants.

Especially for the different socio-economic conditions, but also for the special tax breaks promoted therein, comparisons with our market, where electric cars sold in 2021 touch a paltry 4.6%, or 67,542 units, just over half of those sold in Norway which is more than 10 times less populated. Definitely important numbers that are increasingly making Norway an international forerunner market as regards electrical transition. Last month, the data showed that diesel and petrol cars had almost disappeared from sales, a factor that legitimizes and makes Europe’s objective in this regard for the coming years substantially understandable.

And for next year? Exceed 80% share of the Norwegian car market, according to Christina Bu, head of the Norwegian EV Association. But much will depend on the problems of procurement of materials, to which the usual delays in shipments by manufacturers are linked, as well as on the duration of the tax exemption for electric vehicles, which cost the State about 3.41 last year alone. billions of dollars, one of the reasons that could push the government to foresee a taxation of the most expensive electric cars.

Norway’s best-selling electric cars in 2021

As can be guessed Tesla “wins” the award of the car manufacturer with the highest number of cars sold on the Norwegian market, the best-selling manufacturer in general considering the popularity of electric cars. 2021 was a good year for the car market in Norway, which saw a 25% increase over the previous year to hit a record 176,276 cars.

Tesla’s share (here for the full list) is 11.6% of the overall automotive market, for the first time the number one on an annual basis ahead of Volkswagen, which reached 9.6%. Going into more detail, the best-selling car of 2021 and therefore the most popular was the Tesla Model 3 which left behind the Toyota RAV4 hybrid (the only car in the top 10 with a combustion engine) and the Volkswagen ID.4, on the lowest step of the podium.