the European team that made fun of Manchester City after being eliminated from the Champions League

2022-05-04

Manchester City He stayed at the gates of the Champions League final. The team of Pep Guardiola He arrived with the advantage of the first leg and had to finish off the elimination against real Madrid with as much of Mahrez.

This was the spectacular comeback of Real Madrid over City

However, the merengue team was resurrected at the last breath. Ancelotti gave entrance to Rodrygo and the Brazilian, as we are used to, came on to contribute with goals and scored two in the 90th and 91st minutes, which sent the game to extra time.

Karim Benzema he appeared in the first extra time and suffered a foul inside the box. The Frenchman changed the penalty for a goal to seal the Whites’ pass to the competition’s biggest party.