the European team that made fun of Manchester City after being eliminated from the Champions League
2022-05-04
Manchester City He stayed at the gates of the Champions League final. The team of Pep Guardiola He arrived with the advantage of the first leg and had to finish off the elimination against real Madrid with as much of Mahrez.
This was the spectacular comeback of Real Madrid over City
However, the merengue team was resurrected at the last breath. Ancelotti gave entrance to Rodrygo and the Brazilian, as we are used to, came on to contribute with goals and scored two in the 90th and 91st minutes, which sent the game to extra time.
Karim Benzema he appeared in the first extra time and suffered a foul inside the box. The Frenchman changed the penalty for a goal to seal the Whites’ pass to the competition’s biggest party.
Once the match was over, the reaction of millions of fans came, but also those of teams that congratulated Madrid and others mocked City for the painful elimination.
Courtois’ recital against City’s attacks in the Champions League
That is the case of Moscow Spartakwho decided to mock the English after having the match almost resolved and in the end being out of the tournament.
“I can confirm that we have the same number of Champions as Manchester City,” they wrote from the Russian team’s official Twitter account.
It is worth mentioning that the CM of the Moscow Spartak He has become famous for launching this type of spicy messages on social networks.