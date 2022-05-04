The European Union announces new sanctions against Russia, including a plan to wean itself off its oil

Drafting

image source, Getty Images Caption, The president of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, made the announcement of the new package of measures against Russia.

The European Commission announced on Wednesday a new package of sanctions against Russia that includes for the first time a veto on purchases of Russian oil, although it contemplates that it be applied progressively and with certain exceptions.

“We propose a ban on Russian oil. It will be a total import ban by sea and by pipeline, crude and refined,” Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said.

According to the EFE agency, Von der Leyen pointed out that the idea is that this ban be implemented in an orderly manner, but above all “to ensure alternative supply routes and minimize the impact on markets worldwide.

And he indicated that the idea is to install a veto on Russian crude in six months and an embargo on refined products towards the end of the year.

The proposal, which must be approved by the 27 member states of the European Union, includes an exception for Hungary -which has opposed the Russian embargo- and Slovakia, since these countries are totally dependent on Russian oil and have no outlet to the sea.

The EC noted that in the case of these two countries they will have more time to look for alternatives to fuel supply.

“In the latest sanctions package, we started with coal. Now we are proposing to address our dependence on Russian oil. Of course, it will not be easy. Some member states are heavily dependent on Russian oil,” von der Leyen added.

Since the Russian invasion began, Europe has tried to reduce its dependence on Russian oil and gas and thus defund Moscow’s military apparatus.

image source, EPA Caption, The fuel tanks of the Russian energy corporation Lukoil.

millionaire sales

In 2021, Russia entered the EU from coal sales of around US$5.6 billion, US$18 billion from gas sales and US$75 billion from oil.

And according to the Center for Research on Energy and Clean Air (CREA), the European Union has bought more than $53 billion worth of energy products from Russia since the invasion of Ukraine.

Therefore, despite the announcement details were not released on import of natural gas from Russia.

Until now it is known that there is no consensus among the 27 members of the EU on the gradual reduction of the use of Russian natural gas, a fuel that has not yet been subject to EU sanctions.

Germany, for example, is the world’s largest buyer of Russian gas and is highly dependent on supply, although in recent years figures show that has reduced their dependency.

Von der Leyen also announced another series of sanctions, especially against Russian officers who were involved in war crimes in Bucha and Mariupol.

“We know who they are, they won’t get away with it”, the representative pointed out.

It was also announced that Sberbank, the largest bank in Russia, will be disconnected from the bank transfer system. SWIFT.

Along with these sanctions, it was also reported that the large Russian state broadcasters will be isolated from the EU by cable, satellite or internet to avoid “spokesmen who amplify Putin’s lies”, according to Von der Leyen.