The European Union announces new sanctions against Russia, including a plan to wean itself off its oil

  • Drafting
  • BBC News World

Ursula von der Leyen

The president of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, made the announcement of the new package of measures against Russia.

The European Commission announced on Wednesday a new package of sanctions against Russia that includes for the first time a veto on purchases of Russian oil, although it contemplates that it be applied progressively and with certain exceptions.

“We propose a ban on Russian oil. It will be a total import ban by sea and by pipeline, crude and refined,” Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said.

According to the EFE agency, Von der Leyen pointed out that the idea is that this ban be implemented in an orderly manner, but above all “to ensure alternative supply routes and minimize the impact on markets worldwide.

And he indicated that the idea is to install a veto on Russian crude in six months and an embargo on refined products towards the end of the year.

