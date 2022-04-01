The European Union has neither the right nor the moral authority to intervene in issues that concern only Cuba › World › Granma

“Only our courts, and not any European authority, are empowered to issue sentences in strict adherence to due process,” Bruno Rodríguez Parrilla, a member of the Political Bureau and Minister of Foreign Affairs of Cuba, said on Twitter, strongly rejecting the statement on Cuba of the High Representative of the European Union (eu), Josep Borrell.

The #EU should deal with episodes of repression occurring in its Member States and with minors detained in its prisons The EU, which acts with obvious double standards, does not have any right or moral authority to intervene in matters that only concern the Cuban State. 2/2 – Bruno Rodríguez P (@BrunoRguezP) March 30, 2022

The European Union should deal with the episodes of repression that occur in its Member States, and with the minors detained in its prisons, added the Chancellor. “The EU does not have any right or moral authority to intervene in matters that only concern the Cuban State,” he denounced.

The ambassador of the Greater Antilles in the Kingdom of Belgium and before the European Union, Yaira Jiménez Roig, pointed out that “once again the EU goes against the promotion of relations with Cuba and denies the interest in strengthening the Agreement of Political Dialogue and Cooperation between both parties. Cuba does not accept interference in its internal affairs. In addition, “the permanent aggression against Cuba by the United States is ignored. uu., the genocidal blockade, and the unbridled instigation of hatred against our political and social project », she emphasized.

On March 30, the European Council published a Declaration by the High Representative on behalf of the EU on the trials and sentences related to the events of July 11 and 12, 2021 in Cuba, which describes the verdicts as “disproportionate” and, among other interventionist criteria, calls on the Cuban authorities to allow the diplomatic community to attend the trials.

The MEP and member of the Communist Party of Spain, Manu Pineda, expressed that he considers this declaration to be an inadmissible interference in the decisions of the judicial system of a sovereign State. (International Editorial)