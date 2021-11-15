The European Union is trying to stop migrant flights to Belarus

In recent days, several airlines operating routes between the Middle East and Belarus have announced restrictions and suspensions of flights following pressure from the European Union, which for weeks has been trying to limit the flow of migrants and asylum seekers arriving from Belarus. .

The flow was opened and encouraged by the Belarusian regime of Alexander Lukashenko, which welcomed thousands of migrants and then pushed them towards the borders of Poland and Lithuania, in an attempt to embarrass the European Union. An important piece of the new route is represented by the air connections between the Belarusian capital Minsk and several cities in the Middle East, from which migrants and asylum seekers have embarked using the different flights available and the ease with which the Belarusian embassies have started to grant seen.

In the space of a few days, however, things have changed a lot. Late last week the European Commission began a lobbying campaign against several airlines – essentially threatening them to restrict their access to European airports and European airspace – which is showing early results.

On Friday, Turkish Airlines, one of the largest in the world, announced it would stop selling tickets to Syrians, Iraqis and Afghans on flights between Turkey and Belarus. Belavia, the Belarusian state-owned company, announced similar measures explicitly citing pressure from the Turkish authorities: on Monday morning, among other things, the European foreign ministers meeting in Brussels will begin to discuss further sanctions for Belavia for transporting hundreds of migrants to Minsk in the recent weeks (Belavia has been banned from stopping over at European Union airports for some time).

The next day Cham Wings, a Syrian private airline, suspended its flights between Damascus and Minsk. “It’s a right decision,” Margaritis Schinas, vice president of the European Commission and the person who is coordinating European pressure on airlines, commented on Twitter: “we have a humanitarian duty to stop people from being exploited by Belarusian traffickers.”

Schinas also cited the “reassurances” he received from Lebanese and UAE authorities to further restrict flights to Minsk.

In recent days, Schinas had personally gone to Beirut and Dubai, the capitals of the two countries, to ask the local authorities for greater commitment. On the same occasion, he added that talks with two other major Middle Eastern airlines operating flights to Minsk, Emirates Airlines and Etihad Airways, were progressing well. Neither company can afford restrictions on European airports, with which it maintains dozens of flights per day.

Already in August, the European Union had managed to put pressure on Iraqi Airways, the Iraqi state airline, to suspend flights to Belarus. The Iraqi government announced on Saturday that it will organize flights to repatriate Iraqis who are currently stranded in Belarus.

It is not clear whether the pressure of the European Union to limit or suspend flights to Minsk will soon be able to close the route through Belarus. For Western journalists it is very difficult both to enter Belarus and to approach the Belarusian border on Polish territory, and therefore also to monitor arrivals from the Middle East.

In the meantime, the situation on the border between Belarus and Poland continues to be very complicated: between Friday and Saturday a troupe of CNN she managed to visit the informal camps that have sprung up in Belarus, speaking of very precarious conditions. To survive, migrants depend almost completely on the Belarusian Red Cross, which has very little means to feed them and to build shelters from the cold. According to an estimate by the Belarusian authorities, about two thousand people are currently blocked at the border, including 200 children.