the European Union ready for the turning point

Fifa wants to counter the power of sports agents: Infantino also collects the support of the European Parliament commission

A brake on sports agents. Gianni Infantino he has clear ideas and continues to move to trace a new path, limiting the revenues for the remuneration of the prosecutors.
A road that does not satisfy agents like Mino Raiola. The latter has lashed out against the Fifa precisely in relation to the relationship with sports agents.
To discuss the policy of Infantino also the European Parliament.

Fifa, Infantino wants to curb sports agents: support from the European Parliament Commission

There Fifa, in this battle, he has the support of the Commission for Culture and Education of the European Parliament, as revealed by the ‘Corriere dello Sport’. The same commission had already vetoed the possibility of creating one Superalloy. The goal is to protect the sports model as it is currently conceived.

Deputy Tomasz Frankowski he spoke very clearly: “The Commission discussed the need to regulate the activities of agents. Not only with the Compensation Chamber but also through other types of initiatives. Such as the introduction of a license to practice the profession and a ceiling on commissions “. He then added: “The sports authorities must ensure the implementation of the new rules for greater transparency”.

The goal of Infantino it is that the agents manage only the interests of the players, avoiding that they receive exorbitant percentages for signing bonuses and future resales. Turnover is growing out of all proportion for the latter and companies are increasingly winding down their necks to complete operations.

