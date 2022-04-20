The European Union sets its position in favor of a universal connector for all devices

It is not yet law, but the European Union has just approved its support for the legal initiative of fix USB-C connector as universal for all electronic devices. The countries of the Union thus seek to minimize the volume of electronic waste caused by having too many types of cables and chargers depending on the manufacturer.

This it is a direct torpedo towards the lightning connector, which was present precisely today in the rumors of the iPhone 14 for wanting to adopt the speeds of USB 3.0 ports. That iPhone will continue to have a Lightning port, but in a few years we could see changes.

One cable to rule them all

What was approved includes three key points:

It will be sought that mobile phones, tablets, digital cameras, headphones, game consoles and portable speakers have a USB-C port “regardless of the manufacturer” to “avoid another fragmentation” of the market.

There will be exceptions in cases where the devices are too small to carry that port, such as watches and some sports equipment.

Harmonization and interoperability in wireless device charging will also be sought.

If we moved it to Apple, we would talk about iPhones and some accessories (AirPods?) adopting USB-C while the Apple Watch could continue to charge with its own base. Although perhaps in the future that base will end up being compatible with the Qi standard, seen what has been seen.

From Cupertino they have opposed this project since it has been known about it, arguing that it “would stop innovation” in that aspect of the iPhone. But if there are no unforeseen events, those arguments will be in vain after 2024 when this proposal becomes law.

In any case, let us bear in mind something important: what the European Union has done is to agree on its opinion on something that they want to turn into law. Neither the law has been approved nor the text of that same law has been written. There is still a lot of bureaucracy ahead, and that margin of time is something that Apple can take advantage of very well to prepare its response. answer that i hope its not just a free adapter included in the boxand more knowing that “homemade” USB-C iPhones are highly valued.