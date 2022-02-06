The European Union wants to tighten emissions tests for plug-in hybrids

It seems that theEuropean Union mean review the method with which yes they detect emissions from plug-in hybrid models. This interesting news was reported by Reuters which explains that the EU would have taken this decision following the increasingly frequent criticism on the validity of the current tests which are judged to be unreliable by experts. Therefore, the European Union would be working to get to review the protocol for assessing the CO2 emissions of Plug-in cars, introducing stricter rules.

PROBLEMS FOR AUTOMOTIVE MANUFACTURERS?

Today, the tests are based on the WLTP cycle, a certainly more valid and precise tool than the one used previously (NEDC). However, according to various experts, especially in Plug-in models, the WLTP cycle would not give correct results as in real driving people would tend to use the internal combustion engine much more than considered in the tests. Also, people tend to charge the battery less in everyday use of the car. In addition to all this, Plug-in vehicles have a shorter electric range than assumed in tests. The increased use of the heat engine is even more noticeable on company carsexperts point out, as drivers have less incentive to load the vehicle. According to some studies, in real use, the emission levels would be up to 4 times higher to those found in the analyzes.



