The European Union wants to tighten emissions tests for plug-in hybrids

It seems that theEuropean Union mean review the method with which yes they detect emissions from plug-in hybrid models. This interesting news was reported by Reuters which explains that the EU would have taken this decision following the increasingly frequent criticism on the validity of the current tests which are judged to be unreliable by experts. Therefore, the European Union would be working to get to review the protocol for assessing the CO2 emissions of Plug-in cars, introducing stricter rules.
PROBLEMS FOR AUTOMOTIVE MANUFACTURERS?
Today, the tests are based on the WLTP cycle, a certainly more valid and precise tool than the one used previously (NEDC). However, according to various experts, especially in Plug-in models, the WLTP cycle would not give correct results as in real driving people would tend to use the internal combustion engine much more than considered in the tests. Also, people tend to charge the battery less in everyday use of the car. In addition to all this, Plug-in vehicles have a shorter electric range than assumed in tests.
The increased use of the heat engine is even more noticeable on company carsexperts point out, as drivers have less incentive to load the vehicle. According to some studies, in real use, the emission levels would be up to 4 times higher to those found in the analyzes.
Therefore, we need a change to the WLTP cycle because, today, the results for the Plug-ins are not good and are far from reality. The criticisms, therefore, would have made the European Union decide to introduce a series of innovations in order to obtain a more precise and reliable result.
Apparently, the new rules could come into effect from 2025. According to what is told in the report, a modification to the WLTP protocol is being worked on in order to introduce a new “utility factor” (quota guided in electric mode with respect to the total distance), which takes into account the real data collected through the Obfcm system (On-Board Fuel Consumption Monitoring) which stores data on real consumption and which is mandatory from 1 January 2021 on all newly registered vehicles.
The change to the WLTP cycle will be discussed by a working group which is expected to take a decision within the year. Any change it could cause some problems for car manufacturers, especially to those who have focused on Plug-ins to lower the average emission values of the range, to fall within the limits set by the European Union. If the new and more stringent regulation were to pass, the manufacturers would be called to selling more and more 100% electric vehicles.