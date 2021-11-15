The European Union will impose sanctions on Belarus for facilitating the arrival of migrants at the border with Poland

The European Union has found an agreement to impose sanctions on Belarus, which will involve “people, airlines, travel agencies and anyone who has contributed to illegally pushing migrants to our border”: said Josep Borrell, High Representative of the ‘Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy.

For weeks, the European Union has been trying to limit the flow of migrants and asylum seekers arriving from Belarus. The flow was opened and encouraged by the Belarusian regime of Alexander Lukashenko, which welcomed thousands of migrants and then pushed them towards the borders of Poland and Lithuania, in an attempt to embarrass the European Union.

An important piece of the new route is represented by the air connections between the Belarusian capital Minsk and several cities in the Middle East, from which migrants and asylum seekers have embarked using the different flights available and the ease with which the Belarusian embassies have started to grant seen. For this reason, the European Union had been threatening retaliation against the airlines operating in Minsk for days, and had already seen some results.

Borrell said the decision to impose sanctions reflects “the determination of the European Union to oppose the political exploitation of migrants”. The list of people and individuals who will be affected by the sanctions will be compiled and disseminated in the coming weeks.

Lukashenko has already promised retaliation: «They are trying to scare us with sanctions. We will defend ourselves. We cannot withdraw ». However, he did not announce specific measures, even if a few days ago he made it clear that he was ready to cut gas supplies from the European Union.

Meanwhile, the situation on the border between Belarus and Poland continues to be very complicated. To survive, migrants depend almost completely on the Belarusian Red Cross, which has very little means to feed them and to build shelters from the cold. According to an estimate by the Belarusian authorities, about two thousand people are currently blocked at the border, including 200 children.