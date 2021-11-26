The European Union will introduce the blocking of flights from 7 southern African countries

The member countries of the European Union have agreed to impose a temporary blocking of flights from 7 southern African countries, in an attempt to limit the circulation in Europe of a new variant of the coronavirus, of which little is known yet but which apparently has the ability to spread very quickly. On Twitter, a spokesperson for the European Commission he wrote that the blockade affects Botswana, eSwatini, Lesotho, Mozambique, Namibia, South Africa and Zimbabwe.

Member States agreed to rapidly introduce restrictions on all travel into the EU from 7 countries in the Southern Africa region – Botswana, Eswatini, Lesotho, Mozambique, Namibia, South Africa, Zimbabwe. Tests, quarantine & contact tracing for incoming passengers are important https://t.co/AhhIx0tgM4 – Dana Spinant (@DanaSpinant) November 26, 2021

The Slovenian presidency of the Council of the European Union (the body that includes the representatives of the 27 national governments of the Union) announced that the decision was taken during a meeting between the member countries, who shared the “need to activate an emergency stop and to impose temporary restrictions on all travel within the European Union fromSouthern Africa ». The Council also recommended that all member countries test and quarantine people arriving from that region.

