The European Union will introduce the blocking of flights from 7 southern African countries

Photo of James Reno James Reno10 hours ago
The member countries of the European Union have agreed to impose a temporary blocking of flights from 7 southern African countries, in an attempt to limit the circulation in Europe of a new variant of the coronavirus, of which little is known yet but which apparently has the ability to spread very quickly. On Twitter, a spokesperson for the European Commission he wrote that the blockade affects Botswana, eSwatini, Lesotho, Mozambique, Namibia, South Africa and Zimbabwe.

The Slovenian presidency of the Council of the European Union (the body that includes the representatives of the 27 national governments of the Union) announced that the decision was taken during a meeting between the member countries, who shared the “need to activate an emergency stop and to impose temporary restrictions on all travel within the European Union fromSouthern Africa ». The Council also recommended that all member countries test and quarantine people arriving from that region.

– Read also: We still know little about the new variant from South Africa

