The European Union will start withholding money from Poland

On Tuesday, the European Commission informed Poland that it will begin withholding a portion of the European budget funds allocated to Poland to offset a fine imposed by the European Court of Justice, the main court of the Union, which the Polish government has been refusing to pay for months. . It is the first time in history that the Commission uses this tool at its disposal: after all, Poland is the first country in history to refuse to pay a fine from the European Court of Justice, whose authority and decisions are respected by all the countries of the ‘Union.

For several months now, an institutional clash has been underway between the Polish government led by the far-right Law and Justice party, which manages the country in a semi-authoritarian manner, and the European institutions: in October Poland had made it known, among others things, which would no longer respect the supremacy of European laws over Polish ones (and therefore also of the judgments of European courts).

The fine imposed by the Court of Justice was decided on September 20, 2021, when Poland was sentenced to pay 500 thousand euros for each day it would keep open a coal mine on the border with the Czech Republic that violates European environmental standards. The Polish government, however, had refused to comply with the ruling, arguing that the mine and the power plant built nearby were essential to supply energy to the country.

According to what was established by the European Court of Justice, Poland would have had to pay the first month of fines – therefore a total of 15 million euros plus interest – within 60 days. The deadline expired on January 18, and on Tuesday the Commission warned the Polish government that within ten working days it would subtract 15 million euros from the funds that are due to Poland according to the multi-annual budget of the European Union, valid for the period. 2021-2027. In the meantime, the fine has reached around 60 million euros, and unless Poland decides to close the plant, it will continue to increase.

In a separate case, in October the European Court of Justice had sentenced Poland to a fine of one million euros per day for failing to suspend the activity of the Disciplinary Section of the Polish Supreme Court, which is a body that according to the Court limits the independence and impartiality of judges, and therefore does not guarantee respect for the rule of law in Poland. At the moment this fine has reached around € 100 million: it is not clear if and when the Commission intends to start collecting it by withholding additional funds that are due to Poland.

Poland is one of the poorest countries in the Union, and as such one of the largest beneficiaries of funds from the European budget: between 2021 and 2027 it should receive around 78 billion euros in total, essential for some sectors of its economy. The hope of the European institutions is that the large sum of the fines will convince Poland to respect the rulings of the Court of Justice. “In the long term this situation is not sustainable,” he told al New York Times analyst Georg Riekeles, who works for the European Policy Center: “Poland will be forced to make a political decision”.