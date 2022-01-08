The eve of the Golden Globes amid controversy – Cinema

(ANSA) – NEW YORK, JAN 08 – From Hollywood’s most glamorous televised ceremony to a private event: the Golden Globes, which, rightly or wrongly, are often considered a barometer of the Oscars, will take place on January 9 at the Beverly Hills Hotel with the announcement of the winners – Paolo Sorrentino is in the running with “It was the Hand of God” – on the social networks of the Hollywood Foreign Press, the association of foreign journalists that ended up in the index after an investigation by the Los Angeles Times. No red carpet and no streaming, therefore, after Nbc decided to suspend broadcasting in May due to the allegations of absence of inclusion launched against the association: inside, the Los Angeles Times had discovered, there is no he was a single black reporter.



Nominations include drama films by Kenneth Branagh Belfast and Jane Campion’s Dog Power (7 nominations each), followed by King Richard with Will Smith, while the comedy-musical section attracted attention the remake of West Side Story by Steven Spielberg, Adam McKay’s apocalyptic satire Don’t Look Up for which Leonardo di Caprio is also in the running as best actor and Licorice Pizza by Paul Thomas Anderson which sees candidate Cooper Hoffman, the 18-year-old son of Philip Seymour Hoffman. Diversity Upgrade: Two women vying for Best Director – Campion and Maggie Gyllenhaal for The Lost Daughter, while three African-Americans vie for Best Actor: King Richard’s Will Smith, Denzel Washington for The Tragedy of Macbeth and and Mahershala Ali by Swan Song. Sorrentino will face off against Pedro Almodovar’s Madres Paralelas, Iranian Asghar Farhadi’s A Hero, Japanese Ryusuke Hamaguchi’s Drive My Car and Finnish Juho Kuosmanen’s Compartment No. 6. There is also Luca (a Disney Pixar production signed by Enrico Casarosa) to hold the tricolor flag high for animated films.



On the TV front, Hbo’s Succession dominates (5 nominations for a total of 15 of the streaming service), followed by Ted Lasso and Apple TV’s Morning Show. Netflix wins thanks to the South Korean series Squid Game as well as Power of the Dog and Don’t Look Up (17 nominations for films only). (HANDLE).

