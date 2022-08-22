the evening of reconciliation for the Neymar-Mbappé duo

What’s next after this ad

With Paris Saint-Germain, the Ligue 1 days follow and look alike. Or almost… Still just as dazzling in accounting terms with three major successes in as many games, PSG are at the top of the French championship. With nine points and a dizzying goal difference (+14), Christophe Galtier’s men have made a perfect start to the season. However, last week, the stormy episode between Neymar and Mbappé against Montpellier had not failed to create controversy. A disagreement concerning the second penalty obtained by the capital club and shot by the Brazilian was then enough to ignite the Parisian news.

The post-penaltygate for Neymar and Mbappé!

Mbappé frustrated by Neymar’s leadership? The discomfort had continued to grow over the days, forcing the French technician to calm things down in the middle of the week. “The hierarchy is scalable depending on who is on the pitch. Kylian number one shooter in this match against Montpellier. Neymar number two shooter on that one. Interpretation on the second penalty. Nothing happened on this penalty, there was a discussion and Neymar felt good. There may be Messi and Ramos as a shooter too. There is the preparation for the match and what is decided must be respected. Then there is the situation of the match and it is up to the players to be intelligent depending on the situation to give a gift to a partner or to step aside to give him confidence..

Asked again about this penalty gate, Galtier then confirmed, just before the start of the match, that Kylian Mbappé would indeed be the number one shooter against LOSC this Sunday. “Penalty takers? If there are two, so much the better! If there is one, that’s good. Kylian shoots. As a matter of principle, I always define a second who is obviously Neymar. After you can have situations like last week, you have to be smart. I saw what Benzema did yesterday with Hazard, you have to know first if one and the other feel, but Kylian is the number 1 and in case of defection, Neymar is the second.. A clear message and no new controversy, quite the contrary. Far from the deleterious climate seen against Montpellier, PSG, carried by its stars, thus displayed a much more collective face.

A disconcerting complicity…

Irreproachable in their intentions, the club of the capital thus feasted, delighting in passing the supporters present at the Pierre Mauroy stadium. From tempo control to defensive balance and variations in offensive play, all the planets seemed aligned and the northern team logically paid the price. Defeated 7 goals to 1 despite a more than coherent collective performance, Lille have indeed experienced a real nightmare against the Parisian armada and their already very well oiled 3-4-2-1. And what about the combined performances of Neymar Jr and Kylian Mbappé, well accompanied by Leo Messi, just as sparkling. In this perspective, the first seconds of the meeting also set the tone.

Launched by Messi after less than ten seconds of play, Mbappé opened the scoring and went to celebrate as rarely with … Neymar and the rest of his teammates. Determined and ready to extinguish the start of the controversy, the 2018 world champion and the Brazilian – who were said to be angry for the rest of the season – did not stop looking for each other throughout the match (7th , 17th, 22nd, 25th, 52nd, 66th). Accomplices, in the game, but also in looks and body language, the two Parisian stars have thus put aside their differences, like this little wink, accompanied by a very broad smile from Neymar towards Mbappé when the Brazilian failed to conclude the offering of the French international, author of a sublime hidden pass (8th). An irreproachable state of mind where everyone sought the best solution, without taking over, without complaining, without overdoing it. A simple game, a calm mind and an unquestionable observation.

On the one hand Mbappé offered himself a resounding hat-trick, marked by this giant double one-two with Ney on the second. On the other, the former FC Barcelona player celebrated two goals and two assists. Together, PSG exulted. Involved defensively, the Neymar-Mbappé duo, well helped by the capital performance of Leo Messi on the front of the attack, also allowed PSG to recover balls very high against a Lille team far from being as ridiculous as the score might suggest so. “This system gives us advantages, but also disadvantages. It’s up to my colleagues to find them. It is important that one of the three provides the balance. We work so that everyone faces their efforts.recognized moreover, in this sense, Galtier at the microphone of Prime Video. One thing is certain, against LOSC, PSG have all the necessary ingredients. Genius, talent, determination, joy, cohesion. All that was missing was a penalty…