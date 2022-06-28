The evening of year 2: A false Bad Bunny misplaced Ibai Llanos and unleashed a wave of memes

Ibai Llanos broke records by organizing one of the most watched events on Twitch and, therefore, in 2022 he came back for more. The Year 2 evening took place in Spain, but was broadcast around the world through streaming and was full of unforgettable moments. Among them was the false Bad Bunny that generated a wave of confusion and memes.

Over the last few years and while Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and other networks competed with each other, another slowly began to gain strength. Twitch, the live streaming platform that was born as an underworld for gamers, but that quickly increased its audience and is, today, one of the most popular. However, there are still people totally unrelated to this trend that is growing by leaps and bounds. And, perhaps, who became the face of it -whether for experts or those who have never heard anything about it- is Ibai Llanos.

The Spaniard took his first steps in the world of e-sports and, slowly but surely, managed to position himself among the most outstanding figures in the environment. But his success extended to other areas and he established himself as a giant of interviews within the sports field thanks to his hand in hand with Lionel Messi, Neymar and Gerard Piqué, among other exclusive footballers.

Ibai Llanos, the streamer behind The Evening of Year 2 (Photo: File)



International fame and his multiple contacts -as well as his more than ten million followers- helped him organize one of the biggest events of 2021. In order to honor its relevance, he baptized it “The evening of the year” and its success was so resounding that in 2022 the second edition was held.

It spans an entire day and its main focus is boxing matches between multiple streamers. But, in turn, it had a red carpet and mid-tempo where artists such as Duki, Bizarrap, Nicki Nicole, Quevedo and Rels B.

Although the whole world is looking forward to the main confrontation, where the youtuber known as Mister Magger and the musician David Bustamante (who took the position vacated by actor Jaime Lorente) will enter the ring, there are also other leading names.

Gerónimo “Momo” Benavides, the Argentine streamer who will box in “The Evening of the Year 2” organized by the Spanish Ibai Llanos



instagram



One of them is Momo, the Argentine streamer who will stand in front of Viruzz at the Badalona Olympic Pavilion, the scene of the fights and where all his compatriots and colleagues went to show him their support, as was the case with Coscu.

However, during the red carpet in the preview, a guest was presented that no one expected and that generated a wave of surprise in the networks. Bad Bunny, the Puerto Rican ragpicker who today dominates the rankings of the most listened to albums, paraded in front of dozens of cameras. The artist entered with five bodyguards, struck his classic pose and took photos with everyone present.

The alleged Bad Bunny on the red carpet twitter



In a matter of seconds, Twitter echoed the unexpected event and his name became a trend. However, the surprised comments soon turned into mocking memes since Ibai Llanos clarified in his broadcast that he was not the author of A summer without you, but that he was an imitator. “How could it not be Bad Bunny?” Was the doubt that invaded the bird’s network, as those who fell for the joke learned that everything had been a kind of performance.

The false Bad Bunny unleashed a wave of twitter memes



The false Bad Bunny unleashed a wave of memes



Twitter



The false Bad Bunny unleashed a wave of memes



Twitter



The false Bad Bunny unleashed a wave of twitter memes



The false Bad Bunny unleashed a wave of memes

