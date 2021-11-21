The Evening Prayer to be said today November 20, 2021

“Bring us back to His light.” This Saturday with the evening prayer we ask this grace from the Blessed Virgin Mary.



Holy Mary, Virgin of the night, we beg you to be close to us when pain is looming, trial breaks, the wind of despair hisses, the cold of disappointments or the severe wing of death. (Don Tonino Bello)

Only a few minutes, many are enough, to thank God for everything that has happened in our day. This evening we dedicate this thought to His Praise.

Let us turn to the Father’s mercy not only to obtain his merciful forgiveness but also to ask for his powerful protection from all evil in the Name of the Father, of the Son and of the Holy Spirit. Amen.

O Lord, You have left us Mary, Your Mother as an example of unfailing hope, of total abandonment and of ineffable compassion. It is enough for us to emit a weak cry and she immediately runs to our aid. O Mary tonight descend into the depths of our abysses and bring us back to the light through Your Son. Amen.

In the Name of the Father, the Son and the Holy Spirit. Amen.

The video with the audio of our evening prayer

More prayers to end the day well

We conclude our day with a little meditation. We retrace the experiences we have lived, serenely acknowledging our faults. God is the Merciful Father and He will always forgive us. Let us draw close to him also with other prayers we can say before bedtime.

My God, I repent and grieve with all my heart for my sins, because by sinning I have deserved your punishments. and much more, because I have offended you, infinitely good and worthy of being loved above all things. I propose with your holy help never to be offended again and to flee the next occasions of sin. Lord, mercy, forgive me.

Father, Hail and Glory.

In the Name of the Father of the Son and of the Holy Spirit Amen