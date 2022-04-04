“The Event”, “Emperor Code” and “The Bad Guys”, in theaters | culture and entertainment

The film about clandestine abortion that won the Golden Lion of Venice, “The Event”, a thriller about the sewers of the State starring Luis Tosar, “Emperor Code”, and the animated film “The Bad Guys”, from Dreamworks , lead this weekend’s news on the movie billboard.

“THE EVENT”, THE WINNER OF THE GOLDEN LION OF VENICE

French director Audrey Diwan brings to the screen the autobiographical novel by Annie Ernaux in which she recounted her own clandestine abortion in France in the 1960s, an immersive and visceral story that makes the viewer experience first-hand the vicissitudes of its protagonist .

The film won the Golden Lion at the last Venice Film Festival and Anamaria Vartolomei won the César for best new actress in her country for this work in the form of an intimate thriller where the protagonist, increasingly isolated and cornered, fight against the prison in which his own body has become.

LUIS TOSAR AND THE STATE SEWERS IN “EMPERADOR CODE”

The creator of the series “Hierro” Jorge Coira directs this thriller that opens the Malaga Film Festival this Friday and arrives at the cinemas at the same time, starring Luis Tosar and with a script by Jorge Guerricaechevarría.

Tosar and Guerricaechevarría, both mainstays of genre cinema in Spain, have previously coincided on titles such as “Cell 211”, “The Child” or “One Hundred Years of Forgiveness”. Here Tosar plays a secret agent who investigates a case of arms trafficking while doing other “unofficial” jobs for the most powerful elites in the country.

“THE BAD TYPES”, A SINGULAR GANG OF ROBBERS

New action comedy from Dreamworks Animation (“The Boss Baby”, “The Croods”) based on the homonymous book saga by Aaron Blabey, tells the story of a band of robbers made up of all kinds of outlaw animals who face their most complicated mission: pass themselves off as good guys.

In its original version it has the voices of Sam Rockwell, Marc Maron, Craig Robinson, Anthony Ramos and Awkwafina and in the Spanish version Santi Millán, Pedro Alonso, Joaquín Reyes and Sara Carbonero, among others.

ACTION AND SUSPENSE WITH MICHAEL KEATON IN “LA PROTEGIDA”

Michael Keaton, MaggIe Q. and Samuel L. Jackson are the leading trio in this action-revenge thriller directed by New Zealander Martin Campbell (“Casino Royale”) and written by Richard Wenk (“Equalizer”).

Anna (Maggie Q) is a contract killer who as a child was rescued and trained by Moody (Samuel L. Jackson), her mentor and father figure. Twenty years later Moody is murdered and Anna teams up with Rembrandt (Michael Keaton) to seek revenge.

THE COMPADRES COME BACK WITH “THE WORLD IS YOURS”

Alfonso Sánchez directs the third part of the saga that started with “The world is ours” (2012) and continued with “The world is yours” (2018). The comic duo made up of Sánchez himself and actor Alberto López takes up the characters from ‘Los Compadres’, with whom they became known.

Along the path of comic comedy and the grotesque, the film seeks not only laughter but also critical reflection. Rafi, completely bankrupt, goes to a hunt in order to sell a project and hit the ground running but, together with Fali, he discovers that the meeting is “a conspiracy to sell the emptied Spain to the Chinese government”.

FRANÇOIZ CLUZET AND BÉRÉNICE BEJO, TWO STARS OF FRENCH CINEMA

François Cluzet, launched to international fame with “Untouchables” (2011), and Bérénice Bejo, winner of an Oscar for “The artist” (2011), star alongside Jérémie Renier in this psychological thriller directed and co-written by Philippe Le Guay that narrates the story of a man who moves into a couple’s basement and turns their lives into a nightmare.

The starting point is a true story that happened to some close friends of the director with a Holocaust denier who settled in his basement, a case that ended up being brought to trial and lasted more than two years.

“THE LAST MOVIE”, A TRIBUTE TO CINEMA FROM INDIA

Winner of the Golden Spike at the last Valladolid Seminci, “The Last Movie” is a love letter to the seventh art from the perspective of a young man from a rural area who sets foot in a movie theater for the first time and is hypnotized.

From that moment on, and against his father’s wishes, he returns every day and befriends the projectionist who lets him watch movies for free and teaches him the ins and outs of the trade.

“LUZZU”, THE LIFE OF FISHERMEN IN MALTA

The debut feature by Maltese director Alex Camilleri, “Luzzu” is a drama shot by non-professional actors that revolves around the difficulties of a family struggling to get ahead in the world of fishing.

Jesmark (Jesmark Sciclun) finds his livelihood and a generations-long family tradition in jeopardy with declining labor, a ruthless fishing industry and a stagnant ecosystem. Desperate to provide for his wife and newborn son, who needs special medical treatment, he becomes involved in an illegal fishing ring.

“THE AWAKENING OF NORA”, THE STEP TO ADULT AGE

Leonie Krippendorff directs this delicate German coming-of-age film. The protagonist (Jella Haase) is a shy and observant 14-year-old girl from Berlin, who grows up in the ruthless world of cell phone cameras and teenagers who dissect themselves on them.

Nora has her own way of seeing the world and in the summer of her first love she will experience intense changes.

“CAMILA WILL COME OUT TONIGHT”, ARGENTINE AND FEMINIST CINEMA

With a feminist message and a subtle treatment of sexual violence, the Argentinian Inés Barrionuevo has created this film that competed in the official section of the last San Sebastián Film Festival.

Camila, the protagonist, is a 17-year-old girl with a strong character and convictions who lives with her mother and little sister in La Plata, but when her grandmother falls ill they move to Buenos Aires. In this new space, she will establish new relationships and face new conflicts.

“HERE AND NOW LIFE”, A HOPEFUL STORY ABOUT CHILDHOOD CANCER

This is a choral story whose protagonists are children with cancer who face the experience with courage and hope and directed by Manuel Serrano, who from his production company Tus Ojos promotes cinema as a tool for education in values.

The film, which will have a staggered premiere in different cities starting this week, seeks to show “that the group makes us stronger, the union is healing and solidarity moves.”

“HEART OF A FATHER”, A DOCUMENTARY ABOUT JOSÉ DE NAZARET

Documentary by Goya Producciones -specializing in films with Christian values- directed by Andrés Garrigó that rediscovers the personality of José de Nazaret as “a very special father with the power to help millions of people today”.

Shot in various countries around the world (Italy, the United States, Canada, Peru, France, the Philippines, among others), it compiles testimonies from people who claim to have experienced “authentic miracles” and “favors” from Saint Joseph, from radical conversions and impossible healings , even the recomposition of broken marriages.

Marisa Montiel