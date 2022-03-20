‘The event’, ‘Emperor Code’ and ‘The bad guys’, on billboard

The film about clandestine abortion that won the Golden Lion of Venice, “The Event”, a thriller about the sewers of the State starring Luis Tosar, “Emperor Code”, and the animated film “The Bad Guys”, by Dreamworks , lead this weekend’s news on the movie billboard.

“THE EVENT”, THE WINNER OF THE GOLDEN LION OF VENICE

French director Audrey Diwan brings to the screen the autobiographical novel by Annie Ernaux in which she recounted her own clandestine abortion in France in the 1960s, an immersive and visceral story that makes the viewer experience first-hand the vicissitudes of its protagonist .

The film won the Golden Lion at the last Venice Film Festival and Anamaria Vartolomei won the César for best new actress in her country for this work in the form of an intimate thriller where the protagonist, increasingly isolated and cornered, fight against the prison in which his own body has become.

LUIS TOSAR AND THE STATE SEWERS IN “EMPERADOR CODE”



The creator of the series “Hierro” Jorge Coira directs this thriller that opens the Malaga Film Festival this Friday and arrives at the cinemas at the same time, starring Luis Tosar and with a script by Jorge Guerricaechevarría.

Tosar and Guerricaechevarría, both mainstays of genre cinema in Spain, have previously coincided on titles such as “Cell 211”, “The Child” or “One Hundred Years of Forgiveness”. Here Tosar plays a secret agent who investigates a case of arms trafficking while doing other “unofficial” jobs for the most powerful elites in the country.

“THE BAD TYPES”, A SINGULAR GANG OF ROBBERS

New action comedy from Dreamworks Animation (“The Boss Baby”, “The Croods”) based on the homonymous book saga by Aaron Blabey, tells the story of a band of robbers made up of all kinds of outlaw animals who face their most complicated mission: pass themselves off as good guys.

In its original version it has the voices of Sam Rockwell, Marc Maron, Craig Robinson, Anthony Ramos and Awkwafina and in the Spanish version Santi Millán, Pedro Alonso, Joaquín Reyes and Sara Carbonero, among others.

ACTION AND SUSPENSE WITH MICHAEL KEATON IN “LA PROTEGIDA”



Michael Keaton, MaggIe Q. and Samuel L. Jackson are the leading trio in this action-revenge thriller directed by New Zealander Martin Campbell (“Casino Royale”) and written by Richard Wenk (“Equalizer”).

Anna (Maggie Q) is a contract killer who as a child was rescued and trained by Moody (Samuel L. Jackson), her mentor and father figure. Twenty years later Moody is murdered and Anna teams up with Rembrandt (Michael Keaton) to seek revenge.

THE COMPADRES COME BACK WITH “THE WORLD IS YOURS”

Alfonso Sánchez directs the third part of the saga that started with “The world is ours” (2012) and continued with “The world is yours” (2018). The comic duo formed by Sánchez himself and the actor Alberto López takes up the characters from `Los Compadres`, with which they became known.

Along the path of comic comedy and the grotesque, the film seeks not only laughter but also critical reflection. Rafi, completely bankrupt, goes to a montería in order to sell a project and hit the ground running but, together with Fali, he will discover that the meeting is “a conspiracy to sell the emptied Spain to the Chinese government”.

FRANÇOIZ CLUZET AND BÉRÉNICE BEJO, TWO STARS OF FRENCH CINEMA

François Cluzet, launched to international fame with “Untouchables” (2011), and Bérénice Bejo, winner of an Oscar for “The artist” (2011), star alongside Jérémie Renier in this psychological thriller directed and co-written by Philippe Le Guay that narrates the story of a man who moves into a couple’s basement and turns their lives into a nightmare.

The starting point is a true story that happened to some close friends of the director with a Holocaust denier who settled in his basement, a case that ended up being brought to trial and lasted more than two years.