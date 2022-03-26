The event starring Shaymin in Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Gleaming Pearl is about to end

An interesting recently shared message comes back to us that is related to one of the most outstanding titles in the catalog on the hybrid console. This time we are talking about Pokémon Shiny Diamond and Shiny Pearl.

Since last February 27, Shaymin has been available on Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shiny Pearl, but it should be noted that it will only be possible to get hold of it until Sunday March 27th at 2:59pm UTC / 9:59am EST / 6:59am PST, so we should hurry if we haven’t got it yet.

Below you can find more information about how to get hold of shaymin in the title:

open the game Receiving the Oak card through the Mystery Gift feature (unlocks after playing at least 2 hours of the game, no Nintendo Switch Online membership required) You can then catch Shaymin after having entered the Hall of Fame and obtained the National Pokédex (received by completing the Pokédex and speaking with Professor Rowan.

