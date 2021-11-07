the event will be unmissable even without the reveal of new games, for Corden

The expectation is growing for the Xbox Anniversary Celebration, the event organized by Microsoft to celebrate the twenty years of Xbox together with its community. According to the always informed WindowsCentral journalist Jez Corden, the digital show prepared by the Redmond house will simply be unmissable.

According to the editor of WindowsCentral, the special FanFest that the Xbox team is preparing in view of this important appointment will be a harbinger of surprises for all fans of green-cross consoles and Microsoft-branded PC video games.

In sharing these advances, Corden points out that the already confirmed absence of reveal of new Xbox games during the event will not affect at all the goodness of the show organized by the Xbox team. Without going into details, the journalist and insider urges the community not to miss the event because it will be one “unmissable show”.

Also Klobrille, expressing himself on the subject, he has already reported that he is of the same opinion. For the leaker, in fact, Microsoft will make many reveal during the event regardless of the absence of announcements of new games, and this is because, according to him, it would have enough material to fill more than one show, implicitly referring to titles such as Hellblade 2, Fable, Perfect Dark, Forza Motorsport, The Outer Worlds, State of Decay 3, Starfield, TES 6 or RedFall. And this, not to mention the possible surprises represented by the announcement of new software house acquisitions, the launch of promotional offers and the presentation of additional titles to be proposed on Xbox Game Pass.

The Xbox Anniversary Celebration will be officially held from 19:00 Italian on Monday 15 November and, as remarked by Xbox Wire’s Will Tuttle, a wide window will be opened on the multiverse of Xbox Game Studios and on the history of Microsoft’s videogame division to offer fans the opportunity to “take a special look at 20 years of Xbox”.