the eventful love story between Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel

The interpreter of Sexy Back and the miniseries actress Candy: Murder in Texas (now available on Disney+), married in October 2012 in a lavish ceremony held in Puglia, Italy. A marriage made of “ups and downs”, said Jessica Biel (The Sinner, seven at home) during an interview last April with Paris Match. Nevertheless, the 40-year-old producer and mum, who is now making her return to television three years after the detective series limetownsays to be “the happiest”. A look back at a love story worthy of a romantic comedy.

After a tumultuous and highly publicized relationship with Britney Spears in the early 2000s, Justin Timberlake got into a relationship with Cameron Diaz. After three years of relationship, the two actors separate. Meanwhile, Jessica Biel spent five years with Chris Evans, aka Captain America. It was in 2007 that the path of the two stars crossed on the occasion of the Golden Globes ceremony, a real love at first sight. But Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake confirm their separation in 2011, a heartbreak for the two actors, who end up finding themselves and getting married a year later. “It was terribly moving“, confides Jessica Biel to People. But, in 2019, rumors of infidelity hit the couple, and more precisely Justin Timberlake, seen hand in hand with Alisha Wainwright, his partner in the film Palmer. “I apologize to my wonderful wife and family for putting them through such an embarrassing situation.” wrote the interested party at the time on Instagram. From their union, however, will be born two boys, Silas (7 years old) and Phineas (2 years old).

Justin Timberlake makes an appearance on the show candy

After season 3 of The Sinnerthe series produced by Jessica Biel since 2017, the actress is now back on our screens with Candy: Murder in Texas, a bloody story adapted from a real fact to discover since Wednesday, October 12 on Disney +. Transformed, Biel embodies the role of Candy Montgomery, one of the most famous criminals in American history, accused of having killed the wife of her lover with an ax in 1980. In episode 4, her husband Justin Timberlake even makes an appearance! Jessica Biel said he volunteered to play Deputy Steve Defbaugh after reading the script. “He said, ‘Oh, who is playing this character?’ I said, “Oh, I don’t know, probably somebody local. We’re out of money.“, Biel told EntertainmentTonight . “And he said, “I want to play it”, she says. A news that will delight the fans of the couple.

