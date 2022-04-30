The Every: A dystopian series in preparation for HBO



HBO asked Rachel Axeler, former co-executive producer of Veepto develop a half-hour comedy series based on the novel The Every by Dave Eggers.

The book, which tells a dystopian story about an Amazon-like venture, follows the world’s largest tech company merging with the planet’s dominant e-commerce site, creating the richest and most dangerous monopoly – and, bizarrely, , the most loved – ever known: The Every.

The book was published last year and follows Delaney Wells, an unlikely new recruit to The Every. A former forest ranger and unwavering tech skeptic, she fights her way to an entry-level position with one goal in mind: to bring down the company from within. Together with his compatriot, the very ambitious Wes Makazian, they seek out the weaknesses of The Every, in the hope of freeing humanity from the ubiquitous surveillance and infantilization of the species by emoji. But does anyone want what Delaney is fighting to save? Does humanity really want to be free?

Axeler, who began his career on The Daily Show and wrote on Parks and Recreation, How I Met Your Mother, Veep and Dickinsonwill write and be executive producer of The Everyalongside Eggers and David Miner.

“In this equally terrifying and hilarious warning tale, Dave Eggers shows us the rising cost of frictionless living that technology allows,” said HBO’s Amy Gravitt. “As he writes, “None of what is described here actually happened, although much of it probably will”and what better starting point for an HBO comedy script?”

The novel The Every follows The Circle, a novel also by Eggers, which has already been adapted for the cinema. It was with Tom Hanks and Emma Watson in the eponymous film (The circle in VF) which was then directed by James Ponsoldt in 2013.



