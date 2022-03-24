The evidence that exercise changes our brain

The physical activity helps delay problems aging in the brain according to an investigation.

Numerous scientific studies have revealed the numerous Benefits what does a active physical life. The chances of fatal disorders and diseases are reduced, the quality of life improves and the time without health problems is extended. In addition, a new investigation has added another positive aspect to take into account the sport: delays brain aging.

According to research from the University of Georgia (United States), simply by taking the courage to take a few more steps each day, many people would enjoy a increased protection for their cognitive abilities and corresponding independence despite getting older.

The researchers collected data on physical habits of a group of more than 50 people over the age of 73 and developed cognitive analyzes to check their conditions. The evolution of their brain structure was also observed with electromagnetic tests.

Specialists point out that the cause of some problems in carrying out certain daily tasks may be in the neural networks. When one part of the brain is active, another rests and somehow shuts down. One of the problems of aging is that it hinders these processes, which causes functional problems. This implies that certain aspects such as the ability to memorize are developed properly.

According to the analyzes of this study, a simple six-minute walk already provides “a significant moderate effect” that would help ‘rejuvenate the brain. “It’s always been said that exercise is good, but I think we offer some evidence that it can really change our brains,” he announced. marissa gogniatlead author of the report.

The discovery links the ability to give orders from the brain with the improvement of networks thanks to activity. “The more you move, even if it’s just a little more, it will be a help for your brain health and for your capacity for independence“, the expert summarized in the presentation of the results published by the medical journal Sport Sciences for Health.

Supported by this research, specialists insist on how beneficial any physical activity can be for the brain. “We are not saying that if you get older go out and run marathons. Maybe just (it’s enough) to take the stairs when you go to work, spend more time on your feet and walk a little more. That’s where you get the most bang for your buck, not crazy, high-intensity exercise.“, clarifies Marissa Gogniat, a graduate in Psychology from the Franklin School of Arts and Sciences.

