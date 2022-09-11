The evil of Angelina Jolie with Jennifer Aniston that Brad Pitt does not forgive

The love story of Angelina Jolie Y Brad Pitt It started in the most scandalous way. They met shooting the movie Mr. and Mrs. Smith in 2004 and apparently the chemistry they felt was so strong that they could not hide or deny it. At that time the actor was married to Jennifer Aniston and fair they were one of the most beloved marriages in Hollywood, while the actress was in full divorce from Billy Bob Thornton.

“Between us first a friendship arose and, suddenly, it happened. In a few months I realized that we had fallen in love and I couldn’t wait to go to work and see him. It was toward the end of filming, when we talked about how maybe our thing could mean something more than we had allowed ourselves to believe. Still, we took a lot of things into consideration,” the Maleficent star later said.

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie.

When the relationship between Brad Pitt Y Angelina Jolieit also came to light that he and Jennifer Aniston They were in the process of divorce. Through a statement, the ex-marriage assured that it had nothing to do with a third party involved in the story and that her love had simply come to an end.

However, it is now known that not everything was as it was said. Although it was always speculated that the actor left his wife for whom he would later become the mother of his children, it was now known that he wanted to take the necessary precautions at the beginning of his new story, without leaking it to the press, to don’t hurt the star of Friends.

But Angelina Jolie he did not think the same way or he did not care about his colleague. In the last few hours it came to light, in the words of the owner of US Weekly magazine, that it was the actress who gave the press the first photo of her with Brad Pitt as a couple to confirm the romance.

“We had the photo, we had the proof, we had the world premiere, the Brangelina debut. And the one who gave us the information was Angelina”, said Jann Wenner. It was the aforementioned publication that brought the information to light at that time under the title “Brad & Angelina, secret love trip”.

The magazine with the controversial photos.

Since the information was known, neither of the two protagonists of this story, nor Jennifer Aniston, spoke about it or told its truth. The truth is that this controversial relationship that began in the worst way ended in the same way in 2016, and although six years have passed since then, the peace between them does not cease, as well as that of the marriage of the film they starred together.